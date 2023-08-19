Politics
Chris Hipkins heckled by protesters at Auckland market walkabout

52 mins ago

Labour leader Chris Hipkins was heckled by protesters during a campaign trail walkabout in South Auckland this morning.

Hipkins was greeted with chants of "no more Labour pains" as he visited Otara Market.

Many market-goers wore red and held up signs for the Labour Party, cheering as Hipkins arrived, but others were holding up signs for Vision NZ — led by Hannah Tamaki — and Freedoms NZ, co-led by controversial Destiny Church pastor Brian Tamaki.

Vision NZ is a component party of Freedoms NZ, which was registered in February this year.

Freedoms NZ's policies on its website include building "a sovereign New Zealand" and providing compensation "for those who are vaccine injured". Tamaki has previously rallied against Covid-19 vaccination mandates.

Hipkins moved through the market, greeting Labour supporters and stall holders and largely ignoring the protesters who attempted to derail his visit.

He was accompanied by Jenny Salesa, Labour MP for Panmure-Ōtāhuhu.

Some of the Labour supporters chanted back: "Let's go Labour, let's go!"

"Why have you forgotten us, Mr Hipkins?" one protester with a microphone asked.

Asked if any issues were reported at the event, a police spokesperson said: "Nothing has been passed on to us."

