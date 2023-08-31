Massive 4.3 metre, 364kg alligator captured in Mississippi

A group of hunters have captured the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi, according to the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Four state residents — Donald Woods, Will Thomas, Joey Clark and Tanner White — harvested a male alligator over the weekend in west Mississippi's Sunflower River.

It weighed 364kg and measured 4.3m long, breaking the previous record, the department said.

From left, Tanner White, tag-holder Donald Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark as they hoist, with the help of a forklift, the longest alligator officially harvested in Mississippi. (Source: Associated Press)

After capturing the animal, the hunters hoisted it with a forklift and posed for a picture at Red Antler Processing in the Mississippi Delta town of Yazoo City.

The area is located in a designated alligator hunting zone.

Mississippi's alligator hunting season opens on the last Friday in August each year. In 2023, the season ends September 4.