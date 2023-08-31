World
Associated Press

Massive 4.3 metre, 364kg alligator captured in Mississippi

12:22pm
From left, Tanner White, tag-holder Donald Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark as they hoist, with the help of a forklift, the longest alligator officially harvested in Mississippi.

From left, Tanner White, tag-holder Donald Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark as they hoist, with the help of a forklift, the longest alligator officially harvested in Mississippi. (Source: Associated Press)

A group of hunters have captured the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi, according to the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Four state residents — Donald Woods, Will Thomas, Joey Clark and Tanner White — harvested a male alligator over the weekend in west Mississippi's Sunflower River.

It weighed 364kg and measured 4.3m long, breaking the previous record, the department said.

From left, Tanner White, tag-holder Donald Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark as they hoist, with the help of a forklift, the longest alligator officially harvested in Mississippi.

From left, Tanner White, tag-holder Donald Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark as they hoist, with the help of a forklift, the longest alligator officially harvested in Mississippi. (Source: Associated Press)

After capturing the animal, the hunters hoisted it with a forklift and posed for a picture at Red Antler Processing in the Mississippi Delta town of Yazoo City.

The area is located in a designated alligator hunting zone.

Mississippi's alligator hunting season opens on the last Friday in August each year. In 2023, the season ends September 4.

WorldAnimalsNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

US politician Mitch McConnell freezes while speaking with reporters

US politician Mitch McConnell freezes while speaking with reporters

It's the second time in recent weeks the 81-year-old Senate Republican leader has struggled while fronting the media.

9:34am

0:58

Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida, Georgia

Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida, Georgia

It has submerged homes and vehicles, turned streets into rivers, unmoored small boats and downed power lines.

8:00am

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

6:34pm

US rapist caught a year after escaping prison on jet ski

US rapist caught a year after escaping prison on jet ski

4:54pm

127-year-old water main gives way under NYC's Times Square

127-year-old water main gives way under NYC's Times Square

4:25pm

Hurricane Idalia predicted to smash into Florida as Cat 4 storm

Hurricane Idalia predicted to smash into Florida as Cat 4 storm

4:00pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

Pacific Update: Cook Islands fisherman hauls in 512kg blue marlin

5:53

Pacific Update: Cook Islands fisherman hauls in 512kg blue marlin

13 mins ago

Failed Fitness Test: New Zealand Rugby leadership put on notice

1:58

Failed Fitness Test: New Zealand Rugby leadership put on notice

28 mins ago

BREAKING

Man spent Covid-19 wage subsidy on gambling, adult entertainment

Man spent Covid-19 wage subsidy on gambling, adult entertainment

12:22pm

Massive 4.3 metre, 364kg alligator captured in Mississippi

Massive 4.3 metre, 364kg alligator captured in Mississippi

12:00pm

Fresh arrest warrant issued over fatal Queen St shooting

0:30

Fresh arrest warrant issued over fatal Queen St shooting

11:50am

Boks aim to go back-to-back at RWC for golden end to Erasmus era

Boks aim to go back-to-back at RWC for golden end to Erasmus era

More from Entertainment

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

Hugh Hefner's widow says Viagra made him go deaf

She said Hefner always said he would "rather be deaf" than give up on sexual activity.

5:00am

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

A history of New Zealand politicians and fashion

New Zealand Fashion Week is in full swing, with a familiar face making an appearance, Te Pāti Māori’s Rawiri Waititi.

5:00am

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Wed, Aug 30

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Wed, Aug 30

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Wed, Aug 30