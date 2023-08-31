Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida, Georgia

Hurricane Idalia has made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines before sweeping into Georgia.

Almost 438,000 customers in Florida and Georgia lost power while rushing water covered streets near the coast. As the eye moved inland, high winds shredded signs, sent sheet metal flying and snapped tall trees.

Idalia came ashore in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. It made landfall near Keaton Beach at 7.45am on Wednesday (local time) as a high-end Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 205km/h.

State officials, 5500 National Guardsman and rescue crews were in search-and-recovery mode, inspecting bridges, clearing toppled trees and looking for anyone in distress in one of Florida's most rural regions.

On the island of Cedar Key, downed trees and debris blocked roads, and propane tanks exploded.

Lily Gumos, 11, of St. Pete Beach, Florida, kayaks with her French bulldog along Blind Pass Road and 86th Avenue. (Source: Associated Press)

RJ Wright stayed behind on Cedar Key so he could check on elderly neighbours. He hunkered down with friends in a motel and when it was safe, walked outside into chest-high water. It could have been a lot worse for the island, which juts into the Gulf, since it didn't take a direct hit, he said.

"It got pretty gnarly for a while, but it was nothing compared to some of the other storms," Wright said.

The system remained a hurricane as it crossed into Georgia with top winds of 150km/h after drenching Florida mostly to the east of Tallahassee. Forecasters said it would punish the Carolinas overnight as a tropical storm.

Some models had predicted that Idalia could circle southward toward land again after that, but the National Hurricane Center predicted it would move deeper into the Atlantic this weekend.

In the town of Perry, the wind blew out store windows, tore siding off buildings and overturned a gas station canopy. Interstate 275 in Tampa was partially flooded, and toppled power lines closed northbound Interstate 75 just south of Valdosta, Georgia.

Flood waters pushed by Hurricane Idalia pour over the sea wall along Old Tampa Bay as paddle boarder Zeke Pierce, of Tampa, rides. (Source: Associated Press)

About 321km to the south of where Idalia made landfall, the roads around the chic shops and restaurants of St. Armands Circle in the Sarasota area were underwater.

Astounded by the flooding that turned Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard into a river, Bill Hall watched a paddleboarder ride along the major thoroughfare.

"This is actually unbelievable," Hall said. "I haven't seen anything like this in years."

In Tallahassee, Florida's capital, the power went out well before the center of the storm arrived, but the city avoided a direct hit. A giant oak tree next to the governor's mansion split in half, covering the yard with debris.

"If they do cut down the whole tree, that is more room for my kids to hit baseballs," Ron DeSantis said.

A fallen tree lies atop the Mayo Cafe and a truck parked outside in Mayo, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia. (Source: Associated Press)

Storm surge could rise as high as 4.9m in some places. Some counties implemented curfews to keep residents off roads.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia "an unprecedented event" since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend. The state, still dealing with lingering damage from last year's Hurricane Ian, feared disastrous results.

Idalia grew into a Category 2 system on Tuesday and then a Category 3 storm on Wednesday before peaking as a Category 4 hurricane. It then weakened slightly.

In Valdosta, Georgia, Idalia's fierce winds uprooted trees and sent rain flying sideways, toppling a large tree onto a house and mangling awning.

As he finished tying down about 20 sailboats and motor yachts docked on Wilmington Island east of Savannah, Georgia, Brandon Long said his biggest worry was that the storm surge was forecast to coincide with a higher-than-normal tide.

"If these docks float off their pylons or come apart because of the violent current and the choppy waters, then that's what destroys a marina," said Long, owner of the Bull River Marina.

Officials in Bermuda warned that Idalia could hit the island early next week as a tropical storm. Bermuda on Wednesday was being lashed by the outer bands of Hurricane Franklin, a Category 2 storm that was on track to pass near the island in the north Atlantic Ocean.