Watch: Heckler pops up over fence and derails Luxon media address

A heckler derailed Christopher Luxon's media stand-up today in Auckland's Pakuranga as he challenged National's leader on a number of issues.

Luxon was being asked about his refusal to rule out working with NZ First when Freedoms NZ supporter Karl Mokaraka popped up over the fence behind him and Simeon Brown.

"We haven't seen you in Ōtara Mr Luxon," Mokaraka said.

"Hey buddy why can't we just be respectful of everyone," Luxon replied while looking back at the man.

"I think you are a candidate for Vision right?" Luxon inquired as Mokaraka had a Vision NZ pin on his jacket.

"We are part of Freedoms New Zealand and we would like you to turn up to our communities," Mokaraka replied.

Freedoms NZ is a new political party co-led by Brian Tamaki and Sue Grey, which is linked with the Hannah Tamaki-led Vision NZ party.

Mokaraka appears on the Visions NZ website as a candidate.

Luxon offered to talk to Mokaraka after his media engagement but he continued to ask questions of Luxon.

"Will the real Mr Chris Luxon please stand up?" Mokaraka asked before Luxon gave up and walked off, ending the stand-up and resuming inside a building.

It's not the first time Mokaraka has stolen the limelight from a political leader, he also heckled Labour leader Chris Hipkins during an Ōtara walkabout recently.

Hipkins moved through the market, greeting Labour supporters and stall holders and largely ignoring the protesters who attempted to derail his visit by chanting "no more Labour pains!"

Freedoms NZ's policies on its website include building "a sovereign New Zealand" and providing compensation "for those who are vaccine injured". Tamaki has previously rallied against Covid-19 vaccination mandates.