Watch: Super blue moon sets amid fog blanketing Auckland

Flights have been disrupted at Auckland Airport this morning due to fog blanketing parts of the city.

The airport said around 11 flights have been cancelled and nine have been delayed.

Domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown haven't been affected by the fog.

International flights also aren't affected.

Passengers are advised to check Auckland Airport's website for the latest information.

Meanwhile, NIWA has captured the spectacular sight of a super blue moon setting over the fog-blanketed city.