New Zealand
Police to crack down on illegal dirt bike riding over long weekend

12:09pm

Police will have "zero tolerance" for illegal dirt bike activity this long King's Birthday weekend.

A new initiative, dubbed Operation Metallic Red, will be particularly focused in South Auckland on Sunday and Monday.

Senior Sergeant Anton Maisey said that "targeting dangerous and nuisance driving" is the key aim.

The Police Eagle helicopter will be involved in watching any dirt bike rider gatherings as well.

It comes after previous gatherings have evolved into what police call "reckless behaviour".

In April, on Easter Weekend, over 100 off-road riders were caught on camera recklessly driving down a suburban Auckland street.

"Police and the wider community have zero tolerance for this dangerous driving that puts other motorists and members of the public at risk," Maisey said this morning. "These riders show a complete disregard for others.

"Any offending will be investigated and follow-up action taken.

"Police have held riders to account in the past and we will continue to utilise all available avenues around enforcement."

Anyone who witnesses dangerous driving as it's happening is asked to call 111.

