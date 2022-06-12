Dirt bike riders hit car, damage police vehicle in Auckland

Source: 1News

Police are investigating after a group of dirt bike riders hit a woman’s car and damaged a police vehicle in South Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the scene on Cavendish Drive, in Manukau, around 5.30pm following reports of dirt bike riders driving dangerously in the Manurewa and Manukau areas, Inspector Kerry Watson said.

Soon afterwards, one of the riders hit a motorist as she was attempting to turn into a petrol station, leaving her “shaken” and “intimidated by the number of riders around her vehicle”.

The group then circled a police patrol car which had arrived at the scene with one rider throwing an item at the vehicle, causing minor damage.

Watson said there is “no excuse for this type of intimidation and disorder”.

"This was a member of the public trying to go about her business, and she didn't deserve to feel threatened,” Watson said.

He said police will be looking through CCTV footage and making inquiries in the area,

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the riders involved has been urged to call police on 105, quoting event number P050892488.

