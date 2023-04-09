Over 100 off-road riders drive recklessly through Auckland streets

More than 100 riders on off-road vehicles were caught on camera recklessly driving down a suburban Auckland street.

The resident that filmed the incident, who asked not to be named, told 1News he'd just left a local dairy in Botany Downs when he saw - and heard - the parade coming.

He pulled his vehicle over at the corner of Botany Rd and Mirrabooka Ave and began filming the oncoming riders, many of whom were doing wheelies while some swerved into the opposite lane.

"I've seen this before, where lots of people on dirt bikes go through the streets, doing wheelies and such, no helmets or protection... but I've never seen this many before. They just kept coming," he said.

"There were even a few people on [quad bikes] this time; I'd never seen that before."

The man told 1News he had seen groups of dirt bike riders get together during the summer break and on holidays such as Christmas, and figures they organised again for Easter Sunday.

"We see them quite a bit around the area... they're extremely loud and extremely intimidating.

"Someone's gonna get hit one day, and then what? It's not fun, no way."

He said he had dialled *555 - the police number for reporting road incidents - soon after the encounter but said the operator on the other end told him there was "nothing we can do".

"Police aren't doing anything... they need to crack down on these guys. They're young like boy racers, and [police] could handle them; what's stopping them here?" he said.

"They need to be dealt with"

Members of the East Auckland Grapevine Facebook group have previously complained about similar groups of off-roaders, most recently in mid-March when one resident complained about "all the wheelies" on the Pakuranga Highway.

Another member complained about "motocross bikes around Barry Curtis [Park]" in January, calling them a "nuisance".

"They all over the show. They need to be dealt with in some way or another," one person responded.

"We all know the police are doing literally nothing about it," another user replied.

In a statement, police said they were aware of community concerns and wanted to reassure residents that while immediate action cannot be taken on such incidents, "we do take reports seriously".

"We are committed to ensuring our roads are safe for all in our community and will continue to monitor, investigate and hold offenders to account if the law is broken.

"If you have any information, video or photographs of incidents of anti-social road use that could assist Police in identifying those involved, please contact Police on 105.