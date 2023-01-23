Surge in reckless dirt bikers seen across Bay of Plenty

A person riding a dirt bike. (Source: istock.com)

Police are concerned after seeing an increase in reckless dirt biking in public spaces across Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Senior Sergeant Megan Te Aho says the riders in question are unlicensed and riding unregistered vehicles, without helmets or protective clothing.

She says they've been found speeding down roads and footpaths throughout Kawerau, Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne and often fail to stop for Police when signalled.

"The infringement fine for riding in public spaces such as parks, reserves and footpaths is $150," she says. "Police will look to enforce this and impound motorbikes if riders continue, which leads to a Driving Whilst Forbidden charge in court."

Te Aho is urging parents to intervene and stop their children from riding dirt bikes around the streets.

She adds that police will be stopping and forbidding these riders from using their motorbikes until they obtain a motorbike driver’s license.

"This is very unsafe and can lead to a fatal crash," she says. "Unless you have a driver’s license, please only ride your bike on farmland and purpose-built dirt bike tracks such as the Awakaponga Motocross Track at Manawahe."