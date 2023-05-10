Whangārei principal 'devastated' at student's caving trip death

Whangārei Boys' High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith says she can't provide details about yesterday's caving trip but the school continues to provide support to those affected.

A year 11 boy was swept away during an outdoor education and pursuits class that was hit by bad weather during a trip to Abbey Caves yesterday morning.

The class was made up of 15 students and two adults, with 16 making it to safety.

The victim's body was recovered last night.

Gilbert-Smith spoke to 1News, reading a prepared statement and not taking questions.

"As we have already expressed, our thoughts and aroha are firmly with the whānau and students, even more so now that the body of one of our students tragically has been recovered," she said.

Whangārei Boys High School on the morning of May 10

"It's really important for me to me to let your know how devastated we are one of our whānau have lost a much loved son and brother who is treasured.

"The impact of this tragedy is being felt widely among our school staff, students and wider community.

"I do realise people have lots of questions but I'm simply not in a position to provide answers at this early stage, out of respect for whānau."

The school would be fully complying with the police and WorkSafe investigation into the tragedy.

The school was open, and they were continuing to focus on those affected - students, staff and community - with the help of iwi and community organisations.

"I've asked the Whangārei Boys' High School community to stay united and provide support if and where they can."

Earlier today, the boy's family issued a short statement in which they they were grateful for all the messages and help offered in the wake of their loss.

"The whānau wish to thank everyone for their love and support."

Ratios for school trips

It’s up to schools to decide what the student to adult ratio should be on a school trip. Education Outside the Classroom (EOTC) guidelines on the Ministry of Education website, has a detailed list of considerations including; The competence of staff and volunteers, the ability of students (including their gender, age, behaviours and any special needs), the nature of the activity and site, first aid cover, and the season and weather forecast.

The guidelines say “If in doubt, be conservative.”

In this case there were two teachers supervising the group of 15, year 11 students. This ratio is in line with the examples in the guidelines.

One example details a two-day, overnight, seven-a-side rugby tournament involving year 11 students, a coach who is also a teacher and a parent in the role of manager. This school decided on a ratio of 2:11.

Another example featuring younger children in a swimming activity decided on a ratio of 1:7. “Thirty-two year 7–8 students, thirty have consent to swim, twenty-seven students are capable of swimming 50–100 metres.”

Discussions around ratios and other plans for the trip will be part of multiple investigations into the death, including by police, WorkSafe, the coroner, and likely the school itself.