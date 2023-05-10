New Zealand
Body found in search for missing Whangārei student

6:29am
File image of Abbey Caves from 2013.

File image of Abbey Caves from 2013. (Source: iTravelNZ on Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

A body has been found in Whangārei’s Abbey Caves, where a student was swept away by flood waters yesterday morning.

The group from Whangārei Boys High School were in Abbey Caves when it was hit by a severe weather event.

The body was found late yesterday evening, with the search now concluded, police said.

Searchers had initially suspended their search at 5pm yesterday but were able to resume thanks to the delivery of specialist equipment from Auckland.

Police say that while formal identification is yet to take place, they are now offering family support.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this tragic time,” Tony Hill, Northland District Commander, said.

“We acknowledge this event has been very distressing for the school and wider community and that there are a number of questions the public will have.

“At the moment, Police's focus is on supporting those affected, and we remind people to please not make assumptions as to what has occurred."

Map of Abbey Caves location.

Map of Abbey Caves location. (Source: 1News)

The year 11 outdoor education and pursuits class was made up of 17 students, with 16 making it to safety.

They were supposed to be rock climbing, but that activity was called off due to the weather.

Cordons remain in place around the caves while police conduct a routine scene examination.

The school closed early yesterday upon news of the incident but will re-open today, hoping to maintain a sense of normality.

1News spoke to family members of the boy outside the cave yesterday morning, who were reportedly furious that the students entered the cave.

“The shouldn't have been there in the first place,” one said.

The school has announced it will be launching a full investigation into the incident.

