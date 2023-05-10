Te Ao Māori
'Deep sense of grief and sadness' in Northland after caving death

12:06pm

There is a "deep sense of grief" in the Northland community today after the body of a student was found in Whangārei’s Abbey Caves, Ngāti Kahu o Torongare Hapū Kaikōrero Hūhana Lyndon has said.

A group from Whangārei Boys High School were in Abbey Caves when it was hit by a severe weather event.

The boy's body was found late yesterday evening, with the search now concluded, police said.

Speaking to 1News, Lyndon said support is being provided to the boy's whānau and to students from the school.

She said while it's a "very sad occasion" there is some relief that his body was found and can rest with whānau.

"I must share that I think there was a sense of extreme grief and sorrow but also calm because he had been found."

Lyndon said there is a lot of grief among the students and those who were at the caves when the bad weather rolled in.

"We could feel that deep sense of grief within the whānau, the young men, boys, cousins and siblings and those who were there, you could tell you know it was really heart wrenching to lose one of your own, of your generation.

"He was so young, but also to know that he was a part of a group that were in the caves and at least all came out, that's the important thing, we have him back within the arms of the whānau and it's important as the hapū to also support our school community, staff and students at this very sad time."

She said yesterday's extreme rain and flooding meant there was limited access to the site where the boy went missing.

"There are no words to express that deep sense of aroha to our whānau and to the wider school community.

"He's year 11 so he's you know a young man and taken tragically and at this time, it's really important to be there to stand in solidarity and support our school community as a whole."

Lyndon said she is awaiting further details but looks forward to supporting the whānau as they move through the tangi process.

In a statement, the whānau said they were grateful for the love and support they had been shown.

New ZealandAccidentsNorthlandWeather NewsTe Ao Māori

