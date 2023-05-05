Auckland trains back up and running after outage resolved

Most trains in Auckland are back up and running after a power outage cancelled dozens of services this morning.

A fault with KiwiRail's overhead power line at Grafton saw all services on the Western and Onehunga lines cancelled.

All services have now returned to normal schedules with minor delays and minimal cancellations, Auckland Transport said.

Earlier this morning, AT said in a statement it was frustrated with the outage.

"It's hugely disappointing and frustrating that we are not able to operate our services as usual this morning.

"Because of the short notice of this outage our teams have only been able to arrange for a small number of rail replacement buses, so we’re encouraging our train customers to consider using one of our scheduled bus services instead this morning.

"Once power has been restored today and our trains are up and running we will be seeking more detailed answers from KiwiRail about the cause of this morning’s outage and what steps they will take to prevent such issues happening again in future."

KiwiRail woe

It comes after KiwiRail caused widespread disruption to Wellington train commuters after a failure of maintenance scheduling was compounded by KiwiRail's only high-tech track evaluation machine breaking down.

Early investigations showed the breakdown of the EM80 machine was only the straw that broke the camel's back, forcing trains to run slow, services to be slashed and capital commuters to jam up motorways with their cars instead.

KiwiRail's track evaluation car in Wellington. (Source: KiwiRail)

"The primary mistake was that the EM80... should have been scheduled to do its track evaluations well before the compliance period ended on 30th April," chairperson David McLean told MPs this week.

KiwiRail's Interislander ferries have also been hit with frequent breakdowns, including the Kaitaki losing power outside Wellington Harbour in late January.

It was forced to drop anchor in Cook Strait.