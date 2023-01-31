New Zealand
1News

'Engine fault' cause of Interislander power loss - KiwiRail

7:32pm
Interislander passenger ferry (file picture).

Interislander passenger ferry (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

An engine fault was the cause of a loss of power on an Interislander ferry on Saturday night.

KiwiRail said a faulty cooling system caused all of the Kaitaki ferry's four engines to shutdown, triggering a mayday from the vessel.

On Saturday afternoon the ferry departed from Picton but lost power and dropped its anchor in the Cook Strait, southwest of Sinclair Head.

Though life jackets were handed out, the 800 passengers and 80 crew onboard were safe and nobody panicked.

Tug boats later assisted the vessel in its journey to the Kaiwharawhara terminal in Wellington.

"A leak occurred in a connection that is part of the cooling system, which resulted in a loss of pressure," Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said.

Repair work is still underway, but KiwiRail could not confirm when the ferry would return to passenger services.

New ZealandTravelWellingtonMarlborough

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

LIVE: Auckland sees 454mm of rainfall during January

6:01

LIVE: Auckland sees 454mm of rainfall during January

7 mins ago

Wayne Brown vows 'better' communication after criticism of response

Wayne Brown vows 'better' communication after criticism of response

29 mins ago

From one AB to another: Weber hails Johnstone's 'huge moment'

2:17

From one AB to another: Weber hails Johnstone's 'huge moment'

39 mins ago

Uninsured flatmates made escape before floodwaters almost hit ceiling

Uninsured flatmates made escape before floodwaters almost hit ceiling

46 mins ago

Media marriage on the rocks? Public weigh in on RNZ-TVNZ merger

2:07

Media marriage on the rocks? Public weigh in on RNZ-TVNZ merger

51 mins ago

Aucklanders race to clear rubbish ahead of more bad weather

3:44

Aucklanders race to clear rubbish ahead of more bad weather
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Auckland Airport preparing sandbags as stormy weather looms

Fog sees flights delayed, cancelled at Wellington Airport

Kiwi travellers stuck abroad blast airlines' response

Auckland Airport ramping up again after weather disruption