'Rapid review' announced into KiwiRail amid disruptions in capital

A rapid review has been launched into KiwiRail after the sudden breakdown of critical equipment last week led to major disruptions for Wellington passenger rail commuters, the Government has announced.

The review will look into whether the railroad company is appropriately focused on the delivery of reliable commuter services; whether its engagement with stakeholders over the breakdown was adequate; and what changes are needed to prevent a reoccurrence in the future.

It comes after operator Metlink was forced to drop track speed limits to 70 km/h and operate on a reduced timetable this week as necessary inspections are carried out across the network.

The speed reduction is a result of delayed assessments on parts of the network to ensure trains are operating safely. This is due to the "sudden" news of an equipment failure in Auckland, KiwiRail's only specialist rail track evaluation car. It measures to see if tracks can operate with trains on them.

The machine will be assessing the tracks in Kapiti, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa by May 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement today, Transport Minister Michael Wood called the disruptions in the capital's train services "not good enough and follows other similar instances of service disruptions to commuters on KiwiRail’s network".

"KiwiRail have accepted responsibility for the missteps which will result in further disruptions to services this week, and have reassured me they are acting quickly to restore fully functional services for commuters.

"The Government is committed to making rail more accessible and more affordable for commuters, and events like this are absolutely not acceptable."

In a post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was critical of the disruptions.

"We are going to be conducting a review into how KiwiRail found themselves in this position. It isn't acceptable," he said.

"It is a core responsibility of KiwiRail to maintain the tracks such that the commuter rail services can be delivered in a timely and reliable manner and clearly, they've dropped the ball here.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's very important that we quickly understand why that happened and that they work as quickly as they can to make sure that those rail services are restored to their normal levels as quickly as possible."

He further criticised the state-owned enterprise's lack of a contingency plan should their critical machinery fail.

"Billions of dollars over the time that we have been in government have been put into KiwiRail for things like basic train maintenance — lack of funding isn't an excuse. And so if they have one piece of machinery that they're reliant on, one would think that they would have taken steps to make sure they've got some backup in the event that something happens there."

Minister of State Owner Enterprises Duncan Webb said he requested a "rapid investigation into the management of this event" to ensure KiwiRail "learns from this event, and prevent it from happening again".

He said he expected to receive the findings into the review next month.

KiwiRail's Paul Ashton appeared on Breakfast this morning to offer an apology to commuters following the disruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is clearly and solely KiwiRail's responsibility. We have a track evaluation car that needed some urgent repairs which were undertaken on Friday and Saturday in Auckland, we moved the machine to Palmerston North yesterday and the evaluations on the Kapiti line will commence tonight," he said.

"Then we will run through the rest of the lines and have it all completed by the end of the week on Friday if not earlier."

Wood said he's "hopeful" speed restrictions may be lifted by Thursday.

He said he was informed by KiwiRail they are looking to move the projected date forward from Friday.