Lena Harrap's mum pays tribute to 'our little warrior' as murderer jailed

The family of Lena Zhang Harrap have remembered her as a gentle, thoughful and funny young woman.

They also say she should have been safe to walk the streets of her Mount Albert community.

Instead, in September 2021, she was brutally violated and murdered by Shamal Sharma, who today was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 19-and-a-half years.

Outside the High Court at Auckland, Lena's mum Su read a statement.

"We would like to acknowledge the Mount Albert community for their support and contributions to the investigation," she said.

"We would also like to express our gratitude for the exceptional work of the police, for their professionalism, integrity, support, and dedication.

"To our family Lena was everything.

"She was kind, gentle and thoughtful of others.

"She was our little warrior, facing a range of serious health challenges from an early age.

"Lena learned to embrace her Down syndrome and challenged societal norms around disability.

"She was strong, funny and had a wicked sense of humour.

"Her determination and willingness to give things a go enabled her to develop levels of independence.

"Lena should have been safe: We all should be safe; our women, our children, our diverse communities should feel safe and be safe.

Lena Harrap. (Source: Supplied)

"Lena was robbed of all her tomorrows with us, her fun, her laughter her joy, our joy — all stolen.

"Time is a precious commodity and for our family, time with Lena was taken.

"Time taken that can never be replaced.

"No sentence is long enough, for no justice can replace the life and love that is lost."

The also sung a waiata in her memory.

Ko mana tōku maunga

Ko aroha te moana

Ko whanau tōku waka

Ko au e tō atu nei

Mana is my mountain

Aroha is my sea

Whanau is my waka

And all of that is me