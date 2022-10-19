Lena Zhang Harrap: Man admits murdering Auckland woman

A man has admitted murdering Auckland woman Lena Zhang Harrap in September 2021.

Lena Harrap. (Source: Supplied)

Shamal Sharma admitted charges of murder, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and dangerous driving in Auckland's High Court today.

Harrap, 27, who had Down syndrome and was visually impaired, was found dead off a walkway in Mt Albert, an area she loved to walk in.

Sharma, who now can be named, was charged two days later.

He has been remanded in custody until sentencing.

Following her death, Harrap's family thanked the wider Auckland community for "the outpouring we have received", while two organisations she was involved with - StarJam and Heart Kids - also paid tribute to her.

