Employment Court to visit Gloriavale today

By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
13 mins ago
Gloriavale's West Coast commune.

Gloriavale's West Coast commune. (Source: 1News)

An Employment Court judge, lawyers and the media will get a two-hour tour of Gloriavale today.

Judge Christina Inglis is presiding over a trial into whether six former residents were employees or volunteers while living at the West Coast commune.

Inglis said she wants the court to view the physical premises and relevant facilities to better understand the evidence presented.

The judge said there will be no discussion or engagement with residents by the court.

The group visit includes Gloriavale's dining hall, kitchen and servery, freezers, laundry, main administration office, bathroom and shower area, sewing room and school.

The lawyer for the plaintiffs, Brian Henry, and Gloriavale's court representative, Samuel Valor, will be in attendance, as will court counsel, Robert Kirkness, and two lawyers for the Attorney-General.

TVNZ was granted approval to cover the site visit, along with RNZ, NZME, Stuff and Newshub. However, only one representative from each organisation can go.

The court said cell phones should only be used when taking photographs or video outside the premises.

"Sound recordings may be taken but only of the commentary that is to be provided during the course of the view," Inglis said.

Gloriavale's overseeing shepherd Howard Temple will give evidence to the court next week.

Employment Court to visit Gloriavale today

