Gloriavale: Claims of forced births 'untrue', 'extremely offensive'

Claims that Gloriavale women are forced to have babies by the leadership to bring in money have been called "totally disgusting", "untrue", and "extremely offensive".

Current member Christiana Standtrue told the Employment Court that she has always loved babies and children.

Standtrue said she believes that "God opens and shuts the womb and that it is his will when a child is conceived and born". Gloriavale does not believe in contraception.

Last year, former member John Ready said the main focus for young women in the West Coast community was to work and produce babies.

He said their plight was a "serious concern", and the leadership gets money for each child born through the Government's Working For Families tax scheme.

"They have not been given life for the sake of money, or the shepherd's, and this is a totally disgusting comment which I reject is completely untrue. I find it extremely offensive.

"I don't know how they could say that to kids, that they only had them because they were forced to. I could never even think that.

"I love each of my children very much, and they are all very much wanted and cherished, they are precious, they're lives are sacred to me, and I do not take my responsibility as their mother lightly," Standtrue said.

The hearing will decide whether six former members were employees or volunteers while working at the Christian commune near Lake Haupiri.

Gloriavale's West Coast commune. (Source: 1News)

Some residents sign a Declaration of Commitment with expectations to follow Gloriavale’s foundational document, "What We Believe". It requires people to submit.

"My role as a Christian woman is to be discrete, chased and keeper at home.

"We have an order in my family where my husband is submitted to God to Jesus Christ. I am submitted to him, so he puts himself under Christ and I put myself under him and then our children obey us as their parents," Standtrue said.

Gloriavale leavers lawyer Brian Henry asked what would happen if she disagreed with the all-male leadership at Gloriavale. Standtrue said she would talk to her husband.

"We would come to an understanding and an agreement together, and… if it was a major problem, I would definitely ask him to go and speak with the leadership," Standtrue said.

"But you wouldn't yourself go and speak with the leadership?" Henry asked.

"Well, I would possibly go with him, but I would ask him to do the talking because I, yep I would agree that's my place," Standtrue said.