Gloriavale woman reacts to best friend's allegations

A Gloriavale woman has denied knowing anything about her father allegedly calling her best friend a "whore".

At an Employment Court trial, Rapture Standtrue was asked about the evidence given by former member Rosanna Overcomer, who said false allegations had been made about her to the commune's leadership.

The court heard that Overcomer was called to a leaders meeting not long after she'd been married because a girl said that Overcomer wanted to sleep with a single man in the commune.

"When I tried to explain what happened Fervent Steadfast stood up, smashed his hands on the table and called me more than a whore, then he told me I had no right to answer or question him," Overcomer said.

"After the meeting finished I went to the ladies bathroom and the girl that was also in the meeting apologised to me for lying to the leaders and I told her to go back to tell Fervent the truth and she wouldn't."

Fervent Steadfast was a senior leader at the time and is Rapture Standtrue's father.

Gloriavale leavers lawyer Brian Henry asked Standtrue if she was aware of the incident, to which she replied: "I have no idea as to the details and I can't remember that happening."

"You can't remember her going to a shepherd and servants meeting?" Henry asked.

"I can't remember," Standtrue replied.

The court also heard that Rosanna Overcomer never told Standtrue or even hinted that she hated the affection shown towards her.

"I never told her because that would be bringing consequences on myself and those consequences would be public shaming and being taken to a meeting where I might be called a whore," Overcomer said.

Standtrue rejected suggestions that it was important "not to confide too far in people with what you were thinking", especially if one was a woman.

Six women are arguing they should have been treated as employees and volunteers when they worked at the West Coast commune in "slave-like conditions".

The trial continues.