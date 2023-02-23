Gloriavale woman details punishment for shoplifting as a child

A Gloriavale woman today told a court she was made to live by herself, away from her family, as punishment for being caught shoplifting as a child.

Rapture Standtrue was 11 years old when she was confined to a caravan for about two weeks at the West Coast commune, and was not allowed to attend school.

The now 39-year-old said she had trouble with stealing for "a couple of years". She did not reveal what she had taken.

The evidence was presented to the Employment Court, which is deciding whether six former residents were employees or volunteers at Gloriavale, with claims the leaders had total "power and control".

"I was a sinner and I know that I was wrong," Standtrue said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I came home obviously my parents were very unhappy with what I had done and I was unhappy with what I had done.

"It wasn't a nice thing to happen in my life, but I believe the impact that it's brought on my life is very positive. I'm very grateful for my opportunity to recognise my wrong and turn around and make a difference in my life."

Standtrue's parents would visit her everyday, with her father "coaching me towards a better future". Her brothers and sisters would drop off food.

After a fortnight, a meeting was called with Gloriavale's all-male leadership team. Standtrue and her father attended.

"I told them that I recognised that I had been wrong and the word of God taught me that I had been wrong and the law of the land taught me that I had been wrong.

"I wanted to turn around and that I wanted to change and go forward positively."

After the meeting Standtrue walked back to the caravan where she was staying, and was soon visited by a leader who said "we welcome you back, we believe what you've said".

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just remember the feeling of warmth, and encouragement and inspiration that I received from the men and it actually gave me the strength to face people because I felt shame in my wrong," Standtrue said.

For a year, every time she received "something special" she would give it back and "I would say look I've saved this I want to give back to make up for what I'd done wrong because the bible teaches when we do wrong we should repay".

"No one suggested to me that I give my special things back, that came from my heart because I believe the Lord worked in my heart and it wasn't until they said 'I believe you've given enough'.

"I don't want it to be me deciding I'd done enough because I believe the Lord was speaking through them," Standtrue said.