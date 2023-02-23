Nadia Lim welcomes third child with husband Carlos Bagrie

Celebrity chef Nadia Lim and husband Carlos Bagrie have welcomed their third son.

My Food Bag founder Lim made the happy announcement on social media today, introducing Arlo Fox Bagrie.

“Born last week on the farm, just as the sun set,” Lim wrote.

“He’s an amazing little dude, we are over the moon and feeling so incredibly grateful.

"His name is a derivative of dad’s name (‘Carlo’), and means ‘between two hills’ which we thought was fitting seeing he was born surrounded by the mountains. Here I was thinking the third baby would fly out, but ended up being the longest labour of all three boys!"

The pair are also parents to Bodhi, 6, and River, 5.