Watch: Breakfast hosts struggle to eat Neanderthal food

Breakfast hosts Jenny-May Clarkson and Matty McLean nearly lost their breakfast this morning after trying some authentic Neanderthal cuisine straight out of the Stone Age.

Clarkson and McLean tried the Middle Paleolithic meal in light of new research, which found that our ancient cousins prepared food similar to how we do now - they would combine wild nuts, lentils and mustard, adding flavour to their food.

Researchers found a number of carbonised "leftovers" inside caves located in Greece and Iran, revealing new insight into the daily lives of the now-extinct species of humans - Neanderthals would follow recipes.

University of Liverpool researcher and archaeobotanist Ceren Kabukcu told Breakfast that there had previously been no evidence that they combined foods for flavour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Neanderthal 'patties'. (Source: Breakfast)

"We had some bits of evidence in terms of things that were preserved as residue on stone tools or other parts of plants that are preserved in the teeth, for example.

"We didn't really have evidence of them cooking things together," she said.

With the knowledge of what our ancestors ate, it was only natural for the Breakfast hosts to cook up a feed and give Neanderthal food a go.

McLean and Clarkson tried some patties made using ingredients once used thousands of years ago.

After one bite, Clarkson appeared like she was about to vomit before spitting the patty onto her plate.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Oh yeah, those are not good - those are hard to eat," McLean said.

As he attempted to swallow the food with a glass of water, McLean began to struggle, choking on his food.

"It's not going down," he said.

It appears that in the eyes of the Breakfast hosts, while what Neanderthals ate might have been fine dining back in the day, our cooking has come a long way since then.