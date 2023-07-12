Graham Norton on fame, love for NZ and his TV host role

Irish TV host Graham Norton has opened up about the highs of his role as a chat show host.

The famed comedian is known around the world for his quick-witted anecdotes, fun games and hard-hitting questions which delve into the personal lives of his Hollywood guests.

With 15 years behind him on The Graham Norton Show, the 60-year-old admitted he's become a recognisable figure too.

"If somebody meets you in the street, they do sort of know you, the oddness is, you don't know them," he told Breakfast.

Speaking from his home in West Cork, he said a lot of people do know him there, but often he knows them too because of how small the community is.

"It feels less freakish than walking down Oxford St (in London) and having people go 'hello Graham'," he said.

In his varying roles which include hosting Eurovision and appearing as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, Norton is regularly meeting more than his fair share of actors and musicians.

But just because they're a big time celebrity, it doesn't stop him from thinking he's formed real life friendships with them - sometimes though, it doesn't work out the way he hopes.

"I foolishly, even after all these years, some nights, I do think 'wow, I think we're really getting on, we're really getting on'.

"Then, the classic is, we record on a Thursday night, and on a Friday morning, I'll wake up and go online and see a picture of all my guests leaving a restaurant after dinner.

"Where was I? I was on the show too. But I'm the help, I'm the comedy butler off to one side. The couch, they are the peers, and I'm just staff over there."

Asked if he pinches himself thinking about what he's achieved over the years, he says it is incredible to reflect.

"It is kind of amazing. Every year when I go back in season, we'll be starting again in September, it's the first night when you go back into the studio and I'm sitting in the chair and the audience are there, and I'm about to introduce some amazing guests, that never gets old."

He also spoke about his wine and gin brand Invivo created by Kiwis Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron.

"That's kind of my link to New Zealand, and one day I will sit still on a plane for many hours and I will get there, I promise," Norton said.

More than 15 million bottles of Norton's award-winning Sauvignon Blanc have been sold in the past 10 years.

