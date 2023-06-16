Entertainment
Daniel Faitaua gives verdict on chicken chips, mince and chocolate pie

9:49am

TVNZ's Daniel Faitaua has given his verdict on a mince pie modification featuring crushed-up chicken chips and a peanut slab.

The recipe was thought up by software engineer Leigh Sandoe, who combined the classic tradie lunch of a pie and blue V into one — starting arguments online.

He spoke to Breakfast about his creation this morning after giving the hosts a unique recipe special to them.

Host Anna Burns-Francis peeled the top off the pie, sprinkling in crushed up chicken-flavoured chips and bits of a Whittaker's peanut slab.

She passed it off to Faitaua, who gave his verdict.

"It's good," he said after taking a huge bite of the pastry.

"Quite crunchy."

After being told he didn't have to eat the whole thing, Faitaua simply nodded his head — taking another huge bite of the pie.

In 2019, food writer Albert Cho - known on Instagram as Eat Lit Food - caused an internet sensation after bringing to light a similar combination - A BP Wild Bean Cafe gourmet pepper steak pie and peanut slab.

Sandoe said he got the idea for weird combinations when lying in bed with Covid-19.

Leigh Sandoe's infamous blue V pie.

Leigh Sandoe's infamous blue V pie. (Source: Supplied)

He thought about the classic lunch.

"You could make it more efficient. You could combine them," he said.

"Gives you one extra hand for a hammer or something."

And while he came up with the idea, his creations are still "far too sweet".

