Jock Zonfrillo's widow's emotional confession before MasterChef finale

1:43pm
Jock Zonfrillo's family.

Jock Zonfrillo's family. (Source: Facebook)

Jock Zonfrillo’s widow Lauren Fried made a heartbreaking confession as the MasterChef season finale featuring her late husband was about to air in Australia.

Fried posted a video to Instagram yesterday, explaining how the family haven't been able to watch any of the current season just yet.

But she tearfully admitted the family would come together to watch the finale, like they have every year with Zonfrillo.

"As a family we're going to try to watch it, we haven't been able to watch this season just yet, but it's something we will do.

"But we felt that tonight was an important one to watch, there's like most families, there's moments across the year that are special and we used to really enjoy watching the finale together, it was something Jock was really proud of, it was a job he really loved doing.

"And so we've decided that we're going to honour that and we're going to keep doing what we'd normally do and watch the finale together."

The MasterChef judge was found dead in April in a hotel room in Melbourne on a brief visit to Australia while his wife Lauren Fried, 46, and their children Alfie, 5, and Isla, 2, remained in Italy. Zonfrillo has two other children from his two previous marriages.

The finale aired in Australia last night, and will air in New Zealand on TVNZ+ and TVNZ2 this Sunday, July 23.

