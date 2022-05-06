Simon Henry's Nadia Lim comments insult 'all women' - Ardern

Jacinda Ardern says a CEO's derogatory remarks made about celebrity chef Nadia Lim are "insulting to all women".

In an interview with NBR, DGL group CEO Simon Henry called Lim "a little bit of Eurasian fluff" and criticised her "showing some cleavage" in a recent prospectus for her company, My Food Bag.

The comments have sparked a furore, the Prime Minister weighing on Friday from Waiuku.

"When I saw those comments not only does that do a complete disservice to Nadia herself, but I imagine it would have been insulting to all women," Ardern told reporters. "The success of Nadia Lim speaks for itself."

Lim herself said she was a "tough cookie", but feared how it might impact "other people and women and women of colour and ethnic backgrounds."

The image of Nadia Lim on page 23 of My Food Bag's Product Disclosure Statement. (Source: Supplied)

Former National MP Nikki Kaye took to Facebook to praise Lim's response.

"With regard to misogynism, my experience is strong men support successful women, while weak men cut them down."

Lim made an emotional post on Instagram on Friday morning, noting her family's strength when dealing with racist comments.

"My dad used to get it A LOT when I was growing up, however he'd always put on a brave face and brush it off, but even when I was as young as 4-5 years old I could see the hurt in his eyes… and it did not feel nice."

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry also took to social media in support of Lim.

Is anyone else keen to embrace #flufffriday today? I mean let’s face it women of NZ you’re probably dressed as a piece of fluff already without even realising it. RT and tag your friends! @nadialimchef — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) May 5, 2022

"Is anyone else keen to embrace #flufffriday today?" she wrote on Twitter. "I mean let's face it women of NZ you're probably dressed as a piece of fluff already without even realising it. RT and tag your friends!"

The post received hundreds of likes and retweets, women posting themselves in their 'fluff' fits.

Happy #flufffriday women of Aotearoa. Here I am in my fluffy dressing gown with my unplucked eyebrows, grey hairs and visible signs of ageing on full display, with just a hint of neck. It's ok, I'm tucked away at home where nobody has to see it. @nadialimchef ❤️ https://t.co/uAvOvv4l88 pic.twitter.com/pSnN79BJ1K — Sara (@kiwisara) May 5, 2022

Henry is yet to publicly respond to the controversy.