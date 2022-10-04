Celebrity chef Nadia Lim pregnant with third child

My Food Bag founder Nadia Lim has announced she's pregnant with her and her husband's third child.

Nadia Lim holding her baby bump. (Source: Instagram)

Lim posted the news to Instagram, saying she's been busy with work but that most importantly a "summer baby" is on the way.

"👋👋👋Long time no see…hope you are all well and enjoying sprrrriiiing!!!

"Been a busy bee with a few projects on the go lately (including a telly show starting tomorrow night!), but I’ve been most busy cooking up this little one - a summer baby is on the way!😎

Nadia Lim is pregnant with her third child. (Source: Instagram/ Nadia Lim).

"Feeling incredibly grateful, but also wondering how we’ll cope with being outnumbered (yikes!)

"Big love to you all x 😘," she said.

Lim already has two children, Bodhi and River, with her husband Carlos.

The Instagram post is flooded with congratulatory comments, including from All Blacks captain Sam Cane and TVNZ's Renee Wright.

Lim made headlines earlier this year after DGL chief executive Simon Henry made derogatory comments about the star chef.

In an interview with NBR, the Henry called Lim "a little bit of Eurasian fluff" and criticised her for "showing some cleavage" in a prospectus for My Food Bag.

Henry later made a two-line apology via email to Lim.

His comments drew widespread criticism, including from the Prime Minister and the board of DGL.