Man smashed hole through wall to save family from chest-deep water

A Hawke's Bay grower said he feared for his and his family's lives as they waded through chest-high floodwaters when Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

Ian and Judy Merson own an orchard near Napier; they've had an eventful seven days, which includes a birthday, wedding anniversary, new grandchild and surviving a cyclone.

When the water started rising, the Mersons only had a few minutes to react.

Their neighbour came to the orchard and told them to get out.

Ian stepped outside and described what he saw as a "lake".

Knowing he had to get his family to safety, he went to get them, smashing a hole in his shed and flat to ensure their escape.

"We got in the truck, made it about 10 metres and got out," he told Breakfast's Matty McLean.

The Mersons waded through chest-high water for around 10 minutes, eventually finding grass and escaping the ordeal.

Ian said he feared for his and his family's lives the entire time.

"That five, 10 minutes in the water, we thought we were goners."

He recalled trying to start his tractor while watching containers and cars float past.

"I never thought of this, but I thought I was gone, I really did," he said while fighting back the tears.

"And I was worried about the girls; I thought they were gone too,"

Ian said the support his family received after the disaster had given them hope that things could return to normal.

"The girls are troopers, and the support we've had, the people, Hayden over here, haven't seen him in six years; he built our house for us - he turned up with 10 guys, 12 guys from Marist Rugby."

The family has seen people from across the community coming to help with the cleanup.

"The support has just taken us back to a level of some hope again."

Ian and Judy said they're still determining what they do next.

They said the damage to the orchard could be in the hundreds of thousands, and since they're about to retire, it might not be worth it.

"We'll never do that 'cause we're getting close to retirement stage."

When McClean asked what's next for the family, Ian said, "dunno".

"We get the house, we look after what we can, and we keep going."

"We'll get there."