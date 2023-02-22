Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Aotea Ūtanganui

Established in the 1970s under Pātea Māori Cultural Theatre Trust, Aotea Ūtanganui has had an onstage presence at regional and national competitions since its inception.

Its members affiliate can affiliate to Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine and Ngā Rauru. The group says this about their people:

"The new generation of kaihaka proudly representing Te Kāhui Maunga."

Andy Manuera and Tūheiroa Maruera serve as the manukura tāne and manukura wahine with Andy Manuera and Janine Maruera serving as group leaders.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Te Kete Rokiroki

Whakaeke (entrance) Aotea

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Kai Mokemoke

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) He Tohu Aroha

Poi Rongorongo Ariki Tapairu

Haka Taku Mate

Whakawātea (exit) Ngā Ōhākī