Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Aotea Ūtanganui

8:19pm
"The new generation of kaihaka proudly representing Te Kāhui Maunga" — Aotea Ūtanganui

"The new generation of kaihaka proudly representing Te Kāhui Maunga" — Aotea Ūtanganui (Source: Te Karere / 1News)

Established in the 1970s under Pātea Māori Cultural Theatre Trust, Aotea Ūtanganui has had an onstage presence at regional and national competitions since its inception.

Its members affiliate can affiliate to Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine and Ngā Rauru. The group says this about their people:

"The new generation of kaihaka proudly representing Te Kāhui Maunga."

Te Matatini: Your 101 guide to the spectacular performance

Andy Manuera and Tūheiroa Maruera serve as the manukura tāne and manukura wahine with Andy Manuera and Janine Maruera serving as group leaders.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) Te Kete Rokiroki

Whakaeke (entrance) Aotea

Mōteatea (traditional chant) Kai Mokemoke

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) He Tohu Aroha

Poi Rongorongo Ariki Tapairu

Haka Taku Mate

Whakawātea (exit) Ngā Ōhākī

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriTe MatatiniArts and Culture

SHARE

Latest

Popular

52 mins ago

Mental health support ramps up in flood-hit regions

2:34

Mental health support ramps up in flood-hit regions

9:44pm

Mammoth task ahead to rehome displaced Hawke's Bay residents

2:41

Mammoth task ahead to rehome displaced Hawke's Bay residents

9:42pm

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

9:16pm

Te Matatini: Spirits high on first day of prestigious competition

2:18

Te Matatini: Spirits high on first day of prestigious competition

9:13pm

Cyclone-hit and isolated Wairoa faces year of road closures

3:11

Cyclone-hit and isolated Wairoa faces year of road closures

9:00pm

Malcolm X's daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death

Malcolm X's daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Te Matatini: Spirits high on first day of prestigious competition

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Waerenga Te Kaha

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Ngā Purapura o Te Taihauāuru

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Ahi a Tahurangi