Die-hard Te Matatini fans wait for hours for opening

By Te Aniwa Hurihanganui, Māori Affairs Correspondent
7:39am

Te Matatini’s biggest fans lined up in the early hours of the morning to get a coveted spot in front of the stage.

The national kapa haka competition has returned for the first time since the pandemic.

Some arrived at 3am, five hours before the first performance of the day.

Many have brought chilly bins full of kai, and picnic mats and blankets to sit on.

When the gates opened at 7am, whānau sprinted into the stadium and quickly marked their seating area.

Forty-five groups over four days will compete for the title.

It's considered the biggest Māori performing arts festival in the world.

New ZealandTe Matatini

