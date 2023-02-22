Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Iti Kahurangi

Te Iti Kahurangi were established in 2000 with Ngāti Haua as their constituent hapū from the Tainui rohe.

Their kaupapa is encapsulated in the saying "whāia te iti kahurangi" (pursuit of excellence). The team have a never-ending pursuit of the dream for excellence and believe anything in possible. It's a principle that members take into all areas of life and not just kapa haka and believe that passion, commitment, hard work, and faith can make aspirations come true.

Their kākahu use the colours blue, white and purple which are based on the pāua shell, a desirable sought after taonga for its aesthetics, especially in modern times.

Te Matatini: Your 101 guide to the spectacular performance

The pattern on their kākahu were designed by Bodie Tihoi-Taylor (Ngāti Haua, Ngāti Werewere) and depicts their mission statement, incorporating te awa o Waikato as an acknowledgement to tangata whenua and iwi whose mana the group resides under.

Kingi Kiriona serves as the manukura tāne and Tiare Kata Teinakore serves as the manukura wahine. Te Whānau of Te Iti Kahurangi leads the group.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) N/A

Whakaeke (entrance) Te Paki o Matariki

Mōteatea (traditional chant) He Tangi mō Kuīni Riripeti II

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Uhi Tai, Neke Tai

Poi Taku Poi Aroha

Haka Nipinipi! Takataka!

Whakawātea (exit) Te Rau o te Pene