Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Te Iti Kahurangi

8:04pm
The pattern on their kākahu were designed by Bodie Tihoi-Taylor (Ngāti Haua, Ngāti Werewere) and depicts their mission statement, incorporating te awa o Waikato as an acknowledgement to tangata whenua and iwi whose mana the group resides under.

The pattern on their kākahu were designed by Bodie Tihoi-Taylor (Ngāti Haua, Ngāti Werewere) and depicts their mission statement, incorporating te awa o Waikato as an acknowledgement to tangata whenua and iwi whose mana the group resides under. (Source: Te Karere / TVNZ)

Te Iti Kahurangi were established in 2000 with Ngāti Haua as their constituent hapū from the Tainui rohe.

Click here to view their performances.

Their kaupapa is encapsulated in the saying "whāia te iti kahurangi" (pursuit of excellence). The team have a never-ending pursuit of the dream for excellence and believe anything in possible. It's a principle that members take into all areas of life and not just kapa haka and believe that passion, commitment, hard work, and faith can make aspirations come true.

Their kākahu use the colours blue, white and purple which are based on the pāua shell, a desirable sought after taonga for its aesthetics, especially in modern times.

Te Matatini: Your 101 guide to the spectacular performance

The pattern on their kākahu were designed by Bodie Tihoi-Taylor (Ngāti Haua, Ngāti Werewere) and depicts their mission statement, incorporating te awa o Waikato as an acknowledgement to tangata whenua and iwi whose mana the group resides under.

Kingi Kiriona serves as the manukura tāne and Tiare Kata Teinakore serves as the manukura wahine. Te Whānau of Te Iti Kahurangi leads the group.

You can catch their full performance here.

Individual items

Waiata Tira (choral) N/A

Whakaeke (entrance) Te Paki o Matariki

Mōteatea (traditional chant) He Tangi mō Kuīni Riripeti II

Waiata ā-ringa (action song) Uhi Tai, Neke Tai

Poi Taku Poi Aroha

Haka Nipinipi! Takataka!

Whakawātea (exit) Te Rau o te Pene

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriTe MatatiniArts and Culture

SHARE

Latest

Popular

51 mins ago

Mental health support ramps up in flood-hit regions

2:34

Mental health support ramps up in flood-hit regions

9:44pm

Mammoth task ahead to rehome displaced Hawke's Bay residents

2:41

Mammoth task ahead to rehome displaced Hawke's Bay residents

9:42pm

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

9:16pm

Te Matatini: Spirits high on first day of prestigious competition

2:18

Te Matatini: Spirits high on first day of prestigious competition

9:13pm

Cyclone-hit and isolated Wairoa faces year of road closures

3:11

Cyclone-hit and isolated Wairoa faces year of road closures

9:00pm

Malcolm X's daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death

Malcolm X's daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Te Matatini: Spirits high on first day of prestigious competition

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Waerenga Te Kaha

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Aotea Ūtanganui

Day 1 Te Matatini Profile: Ngā Purapura o Te Taihauāuru