Third prisoner who escaped transport van on Auckland motorway caught

The third prisoner who escaped a transport van on Auckland's Southern Motorway last week has been found and taken into custody.

The prisoners were in a transport van heading to Mt Eden Corrections Facility when they escaped and fled last Friday just before 3pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson, Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch, said this morning a 43-year-old man was located in the Auckland region overnight.

The other two prisoners, 24 and 45, were caught and arrested yesterday.

The 43-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today on charges of breaching court release conditions, offences related to the stolen vehicle "and more".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police would like to thank the public for their cooperation and vigilance in this matter over the last week," Anderson said.