New Zealand
2 prisoners who escaped transport van on Auckland motorway caught

26 mins ago
A police car (file).

Two prisoners who escaped a transport van on Auckland's Southern Motorway last week have been found and arrested by police.

The prisoners were in a transport van heading to Mt Eden Corrections Facility when they escaped and fled last Friday just before 3pm.

This morning police said two of the men, a 24 and 45-year-old, had been arrested in the Auckland region overnight.

"Our investigation is ongoing to locate the third man, the 43-year-old, and this remains a priority for police," Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson said.

"We reiterate our message to anyone who is found to be harbouring him that they could face prosecution."

The two men, who are now back in custody, are expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today on charges of escapes custody and offences related to the stolen vehicle.

Police warned the public not to approach the third missing prisoner should he be sighted.

