New Zealand
3 prisoners escape from transport van on Auckland's Southern Motorway

52 mins ago

Three remand prisoners escaped from a transport van on Auckland's Southern Motorway this afternoon.

Police said the escape happened around 2.40pm near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp.

The prisoners were in a transport van heading to Mt Eden Corrections Facility when they took off.

"The three remand prisoners have fled on foot towards the South-Eastern Highway where they have stolen a member of the public’s vehicle," Superintendant Shanan Gray said.

A file image of a police officer.

"Police have since been notified and our staff are making enquiries to locate these individuals, including support from the Police Air Support Unit, Eagle."

Corrections said the three men had been remanded in custody in court this morning, before absconding from a First Security prisoner escort van.

"Any escape is unacceptable and an immediate review into how this incident occurred will be carried out," Corrections said in a statement.

Police are asking members of the public who have information to come forward, adding further updates would be provided on the ongoing situation when available.

