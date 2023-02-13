East Auckland community unites to create first Civil Defence centre

The community of East Auckland banded together yesterday to prepare for the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle on the region.

The Howick Local Board met yesterday to set up the region’s first Civil Defence centre which also doubles as a 24-hour shelter – capable of accommodating up to 30 people.

Jessica Neimack, who is leading the East Auckland response, told 1News the local board were fantastic – “we just put a call out and everybody just came and did what they needed to do”.

The East Auckland shelter can accommodate up to 30 people (Source: 1News)

“We came together in probably less than 12 hours and got an amazing group of about 50-60 volunteers,” she said.

The centre, located at 25 Uxbridge Road in Howick, has many local authorities involved or on site, including local MP Simeon Brown, a secretary for Christopher Luxon, Councillor Sharon Stewart and a number of Howick Local Board members. Also on site are representatives from Kainga Ora, the Ministry of Social development and Auckland Council staff.

Brown helped set up the shelter last night, bringing in pizza for the volunteers. He said he will be “in and out” of the centre over the course of the day.

“It’s important for people in the community to know they can come here - there will be people here who can help them and make sure they are safe," he said.

Brown said one person stayed at the shelter last night but expects more tonight as the weather is set to worsen.

Also on site when 1News visted was the local police constable who is stationed there until 8pm tonight as well as three defence force personnel, who had travelled up from Linton Military Camp Army base in Palmerston North, as part of the all-of Government response.

Niemack said it’s the first time a Civil Defence centre has been set up in Howick.

“It’s been an incredibly heart-warming experience,” she said.

“I just think the community response in East Auckland has been absolutely fantastic. People have come together and used their skills with so much passion and respect.”

School lunches were repurposed for others in need. (Source: 1News)

Repurposed school lunches delivered by Lunchies, a service catering to schools, were also delivered to the centre – Brown and Stewart helped distribute them to other members of the community in need, including to older people living in council housing.

The South Eastern Highway was blocked by the Auckland Anniversary floods, residential areas in the east were also impacted with some garages and homes flooded along with vehicles water-damaged or written off after they were submerged.