Jaw-dropping image shows Cyclone Gabrielle from space

A jaw-dropping image captured by a Japanese weather satellite shows the size and scale of Cyclone Gabrielle as it tracks towards New Zealand.

The cyclone is already bringing wind and rain to Northland, with Auckland and Coromandel next in the firing line.

NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino told Breakfast Auckland is set to get double its usual February rainfall in 24 hours.

"For the Coromandel, Auckland, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, [it's] kind of a crescendo, things build gradually.

"As it gets towards dinner time... things probably go downhill quite rapidly."

The Himawari 8 weather satellite captured an image of the weather system earlier today.