New Zealand
1News

Jaw-dropping image shows Cyclone Gabrielle from space

12:46pm
Cyclone Gabrielle above New Zealand

Cyclone Gabrielle above New Zealand (Source: Hinawari 8 satellite)

A jaw-dropping image captured by a Japanese weather satellite shows the size and scale of Cyclone Gabrielle as it tracks towards New Zealand.

The cyclone is already bringing wind and rain to Northland, with Auckland and Coromandel next in the firing line.

Follow our live updates here

NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino told Breakfast Auckland is set to get double its usual February rainfall in 24 hours.

"For the Coromandel, Auckland, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, [it's] kind of a crescendo, things build gradually.

"As it gets towards dinner time... things probably go downhill quite rapidly."

The Himawari 8 weather satellite captured an image of the weather system earlier today.

A photo shows flooding in Whau Valley, Whangarei in Northland.
A house has been pushed off its foundations in Thornton Bay, Coromandel.
A piece of panelling has been blown onto a boat at Kissing Point Marina in Whangarei, Northland.
A photo taken at Paihia Wharf of a large wave in the Bay Of Islands.
Heavy winds have blown a tree onto a house in Arkles Bay, Auckland.
High water at Mount Main Beach
A photo taken by Paul Marshall of a fallen tree at Beachlands Domain
A photo shows flooding in Whau Valley, Whangarei in Northland. (Source: Supplied)
New ZealandNatural DisastersWeather NewsSpace

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Live: Air NZ set to resume some flights tomorrow morning

6:21

Live: Air NZ set to resume some flights tomorrow morning

19 mins ago

Analysis: Hipkins, heavy rainfalls and leadership overhauls

Analysis: Hipkins, heavy rainfalls and leadership overhauls

20 mins ago

US shoots downs 4th 'unidentified object' over Great Lakes

US shoots downs 4th 'unidentified object' over Great Lakes

21 mins ago

Covid-19: Two people in 20s among 32 deaths, 8396 cases reported

Covid-19: Two people in 20s among 32 deaths, 8396 cases reported

26 mins ago

De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54

De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54

39 mins ago

One missing after boat breaks mooring near Great Barrier Island

One missing after boat breaks mooring near Great Barrier Island
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Live: Air NZ set to resume some flights tomorrow morning

One missing after boat breaks mooring near Great Barrier Island

Supermarkets say there's 'plenty of stock' as items fly off shelves

Full video: Emergency Management Minister speaks on Cyclone Gabrielle