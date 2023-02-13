New Zealand
1News

Cyclone Gabrielle's expected track explained

10:53am

NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino joined Breakfast this morning to explain Cyclone Gabrielle's track and how it will affect Aotearoa.

Brandolino said Cyclone Gabrielle has largely "behaved as expected" and the path is now "pretty much locked in".

As the cyclone's centre moves closer to Great Barrier Island tonight, "it'll actually get stronger", he said.

"Low pressure... it's like a hole in the atmosphere, and Mother Nature wants to fill that hole with air.

"The deeper the hole, the more ferocious that wind will move."

And that wind "will really do a good job" tearing up structures in affected areas, Brandolino added.

Cyclone Gabrielle's position at 10am on Monday.

Cyclone Gabrielle's position at 10am on Monday. (Source: Earth Nullschool)

"The analogy I like to use is, if you're doing your gardening and you do some weeding when the ground is wet, those weeds come up quite easily. Well, imagine those weeds being telephone poles, or powerlines, or trees," he said. 

"The winds go really strong late today and tonight, and then continue for much of tomorrow and tomorrow evening. 

"Eventually those winds relax on Wednesday."

But the wind is just one element, Brandolino stressed, with Auckland set to get double its usual February rainfall in 24 hours.

And if it doesn't feel bad yet this morning, "that's going to change", he added: "Today, things go downhill.

"For the Coromandel, Auckland, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, [it's] kind of a crescendo, things build gradually.

"As it gets towards dinner time... things probably go downhill quite rapidly."

New ZealandWeather NewsNatural Disasters

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Live: Air NZ set to resume some flights tomorrow morning

6:21

Live: Air NZ set to resume some flights tomorrow morning

19 mins ago

Analysis: Hipkins, heavy rainfalls and leadership overhauls

Analysis: Hipkins, heavy rainfalls and leadership overhauls

20 mins ago

US shoots downs 4th 'unidentified object' over Great Lakes

US shoots downs 4th 'unidentified object' over Great Lakes

20 mins ago

Covid-19: Two people in 20s among 32 deaths, 8396 cases reported

Covid-19: Two people in 20s among 32 deaths, 8396 cases reported

26 mins ago

De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54

De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54

38 mins ago

One missing after boat breaks mooring near Great Barrier Island

One missing after boat breaks mooring near Great Barrier Island
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

One missing after boat breaks mooring near Great Barrier Island

Jaw-dropping image shows Cyclone Gabrielle from space

Supermarkets say there's 'plenty of stock' as items fly off shelves