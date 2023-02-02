King Charles says thoughts are with Kiwis hit by flooding

King Charles has sent his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the Auckland floods, and says his thoughts are with those affected.

In a statement, the King said it was with "deepest concern" that he had been following the news of the flooding in New Zealand.

"My wife and I wanted to send out deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and our special thoughts are with the many others whose livelihoods have been so terribly impacted by these devastating floods.

"I have long admired the strength and resourcefulness of New Zealanders, and my most heartfelt prayers are with all those who are supporting the response and recovery efforts to help people repair or restore their homes and businesses.

"Kia kaha, kia māia, kia manawanui. Be strong, be brave, be steadfast."

Four people lost their lives in the floods late last week. Auckland was hit by more flooding yesterday, while Northland, the Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty have also been impacted.