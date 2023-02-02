LIVE: 'Further bad weather' today and tomorrow for Auckland

Join 1News for live updates as the upper North Island cleans up from unprecedented heavy rain and flooding.

What you need to know

The "unprecedented" flooding in the past five days is New Zealand's "biggest non-earthquake" insurance event, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said yesterday.

Auckland schools can re-open today after officials lifted orders to shut.

Cross-region travel on State Highway 1 remains disrupted with landslips and diversions in several locations.

New weather warnings and watches continue to be issued for the upper North Island.

Live updates

4.35pm: Here's the latest from MetService on Twitter.

🌧 Line of heavy rain moving over the Hauraki Gulf



⬇ This line will most likely miss Whangārei but will affect the Coromandel and western Bay of Plenty, then arrive in eastern parts of Auckland this evening



🌦 Heavy showers are still expected for parts of Auckland before then pic.twitter.com/p4KDKwCqEQ — MetService (@MetService) February 2, 2023

Also, NEMA have reminded people to bring pets indoors as the weather worsens.

"They can get unsettled by storms and it is more comforting and safer for them to be with you."

4.30pm: Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty visited a damaged stretch of SH 25A in Coromandel today.

Coromandel has been hit hard by severe weather, & more rain is on the way.



Today I saw up close the damage done to SH 25A. It is still moving.



This will be hugely disruptive, & won't be a quick fix. The Govt will continue to work with the local council to support the community pic.twitter.com/vvaArKtsqw — Kieran McAnulty MP (@Kieran_McAnulty) February 2, 2023

4.25pm: Auckland's beaches continue to be a source of concern, with Auckland Council and Watercare urging people to stay out of the water this long weekend. Updates on the situation at your local beach are available at Safeswim.

"This decision has not been taken lightly," says Nick Vigar, Auckland Council's Safeswim programme manager.

"We know this will be frustrating for Aucklanders, but the recent flood events have had a significant impact on our beaches."

Surf Life Saving Northern region CEO Matt Williams said: "We know that our beaches are a big part of what Aucklanders look forward to on long weekends, and it will be tempting to want a day at the beach if the sun comes out.

"However, we must be clear that this is not safe in Auckland while we are experiencing severe water quality issues and the coastline should be avoided until these issues clear."

4.10pm: SH23 remains closed due to "due to the increasing severity of cracking and slumping on the highway".

"We understand how vital this highway is to the Raglan community. Unfortunately, this will not be a quick repair job," Waka Kotahi system manager for the Waikato Cara Lauder said.

The road was initially closed at 7pm last night, and a detour route is available.

Cracks in SH23 this morning. (Source: Waka Kotahi NZTA)

4.00pm: And it's official, January was Auckland's wettest month on record according to NIWA.

We can confirm that January 2023 was *Auckland's wettest month on record* in at least the last 170 years.



Central Auckland had a monthly rainfall total of 539 mm, far exceeding the old record of 420 mm from February 1869.https://t.co/bT1aI47SnR



🧵 on an unprecedented event... pic.twitter.com/kPbOAIR8H1 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 2, 2023

It comes after MetService said Friday was Auckland's wettest day on record.

Flooding after the wet weather in Auckland's Kaukapakapa. (Source: NIWA)

3.55pm: Here's the latest from Waka Kotahi on SH1 through the Brynderwyns:

We're continuing to monitor and assess SH1 through the Brynderwyns north of Auckland after heavy rain caused multiple recurring slips. We know the road is essential for freight and local communities. While we were hoping to open it over Waitangi Day weekend, this is now unlikely. pic.twitter.com/cxThqxPJFh — Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency news (@WakaKotahi_news) February 2, 2023

3.42pm: AT executive general manager safety Stacey van der Putten urged people to visit the Auckland Transport website for the latest.

"So, currently, we have 400 members of our road maintenance crew currently out and working across the region to try and clear slips and reopen roads. Since Saturday, more than 60 roads have been restored and reopened, 29 roads currently remain closed.

"So far, we have had approximately 1500 flood-damaged vehicles towed across the city since Friday, including 88 so far today.

"We expect there's probably at least another 450 vehicles that need towed still to go on that side."

3.35pm: Auckland Council general manager building consents Ian McCormick said there were "about 95 teams in the field" conducting building inspections today, with the latest figures showing 196 buildings red-stickered, 971 yellow-stickered, and 1807 white-stickered.

"We're now on track to have completed the majority of our rapid building assessment programme by close of play on Sunday."

If you need an assessment, McCormick advises people call 0800 22 22 00.

3.25pm: Griffiths added: "For tomorrow, we've got much the same recipe.

"Thunderstorms are on the cards again, again localised heavy rain.

"I would say tomorrow we're in for more of a risk than today.

"Once we get through into Saturday and Sunday we actually have some drier, finer weather, great news for the clean-up."

3.20pm: Griffiths said "these things are very localised, very spotty", referring to the "high intensity but very localised" rainfall MetService are worried about.

"Ninety-nine out of 100 Aucklanders will not see them today, but if you do see a dirty great cloud coming along, it will release a significant amount of rainfall locally for you," she said.

"And of course the region is super saturated, and that is likely to cause localised impacts, flooding and slips."

She advised Aucklanders to keep an eye on the region's rain radar.

3.15pm: Rachel Kelleher said at this afternoon's media conference: "Unfortunately, although we've enjoyed a brief respite from the rain, we are now expecting some further bad weather later this afternoon and into tomorrow."

Georgina Griffiths said Auckland's conditions today are "perfect thunderstorm weather".

"Again, it's that high intensity but very localised rainfall that we're worried about."

3.00pm: Civil Defence are giving an update on the situation in Auckland. Watch live here.

For today's briefing, Auckland Emergency Management deputy controller Rachel Kelleher is joined by MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths, AT executive general manager safety Stacey van der Putten, Auckland Council general manager building consents Ian McCormick and NEMA director Roger Ball.

2.50pm: Ed Sheeran is in the country, and told media today his 'heart goes out' to everyone affected by the floods.

Read the full story here: Ed Sheeran says his 'heart goes out' to Auckland following floods

2.30pm: Here's a reminder of where Community Information Hubs have been set up across Auckland.

2.25pm: A slip has completely washed away part of SH 25A in Coromandel.

2.20pm: The severe thunderstorm watch for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato is now in place.

It applies until 10pm tonight, but an update is scheduled for 6pm.

1.55pm: More photos emerge of Aucklander's clean up efforts across the country.

A house in Mount Roskill which was damaged by the floods. (Source: 1News)

1.50pm: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says Aotearoa has "some tough calls to make as a country" regarding the future of communities in places vulnerable to extreme weather events.

"In terms of a weather-related natural disaster, it's probably the biggest one we've ever faced as a country," Hipkins told RNZ today.

"We do have to be prepared for the fact that this isn't going to be solved in the next few days or weeks. It is going to take quite a lot of time," he said when asked about the scale of the disaster and repair job ahead.

1.08pm - MetService has just issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Auckland, Waikato, and the Coromandel that will apply between 2pm and 10pm today.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued https://t.co/AW5oBpOhd7 pic.twitter.com/cfJm9lkCgv — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) February 1, 2023

"Heavy showers are approaching Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato from offshore to the north.

"In addition, daytime heating is encouraging the development of showers along lines of wind convergence in some areas.

Associated with this is a low to moderate risk of thunderstorms with heavy rain up to 25mm per hour. Additionally, however, there is a moderate risk of localised downpours (25-4 mm per hour), whether thunderstorms occur or not.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

12.56pm - The Government has announced an additional $700,000 for flood relief.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the funding at a media conference in Auckland.

Hipkins at a media briefing in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

“We’re supporting the response and recovery of Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel, Northland, and Bay of Plenty regions, through activating Enhanced Taskforce Green to help with flood relief efforts,” Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni said in a statement.

“This targeted funding for the clean-up and rural communities is on top of the more than $1 million the Government has already provided to the Mayoral Relief Fund to help communities in Auckland,” Rural Communities Minister Kieran McAnulty said.

Carmel Sepuloni (file image). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

“While the full extent of the damage will take weeks to be revealed, it is clear there has been significant impacts on communities, farmers and growers across the upper North Island. We’ll be keeping a close eye on things over the coming weeks and whether further support is required.”

In addition to the funding announced today, Inland Revenue is set to activate its Adverse Event Income Equalisation Scheme for the affected regions.

"This will enable farming businesses to even out income fluctuations by spreading their gross income from year to year," the Government said.

Hipkins says he will be meeting with the Student Volunteer Army later this afternoon. The organisation's Auckland club president Jake Parsons told Breakfast earlier that his team were door-knocking and looking to help those who had been affected.

Hipkins says many of those forced out by flooding will only need shorter-term accommodation.

"Where they're red-stickered and significant work needs to be done it may be longer... there's no one-size-fits-all approach here," he said. "In some cases people have got other places they can go - they can stay with extended family or can stay with friends.

"We'll work through that on a case-by-case basis."

12.15pm - We're currently awaiting a media conference with PM Chris Hipkins. That media conference will be live-streamed on 1news.co.nz.

12.10pm - King Charles has sent his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the Auckland floods. Read the full story here.

11.41am - Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has met with PM Hipkins today.

Wayne Brown (left) and Chris Hipkins (right) (Source: Supplied)

READ MORE: Wayne Brown regrets "drongos" text, says comms needs to improve.

Alongside the photo, the mayor's office said the following on Twitter:

"They focussed almost exclusively on the current situation - the coordination of local and central government assistance, while also discussing climate change and work towards the mayor's vision of a single, integrated, all-modes transport plan."

The Mayor & PM met in Auckland earlier today. They focussed almost exclusively on the current situation & the coordination of local & central govt assistance, while also discussing climate change & work towards the mayor's vision of a single, integrated, all-modes transport plan. pic.twitter.com/ikQnNfoNt1 — Mayor of Auckland (@MayorAuckland) February 1, 2023

11.18am - Insurers are bringing in extra staff from overseas and warning it will be years before all claims are settled for flood damaged homes, cars and contents in Auckland.

Read the full story here.

10.59am - PM Chris Hipkins is in Auckland today and will be meeting with business leaders amid the ongoing flood recovery.

Chris Hipkins is making another visit to Auckland in the wake of its weather woes. (Source: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone)

10.30am - MetService has issued new weather watches across the upper North Island.

MetService warnings in the upper North Island at 10am on February 2nd. (Source: Supplied)

A 21-hour orange heavy rain warning is in place for Tauranga, Rotorua Lakes District, and Bay of Plenty west of about Kawerau. It applies from 8am Thursday to 8am Friday.

"Rain with heavy falls are expected. 70 to 90mm could accumulate. Peak intensities of 10 to 20 mm per hour," MetService says.

A new heavy rain watch has just been issued for Auckland between 11pm tonight and 11am tomorrow morning. Another heavy rain watch also applies to Northland between 10pm tonight and 10am Friday morning.

A heavy rain watch is also in force for Bay of Plenty about and east of Kawerau - from about 11am today to 8am Friday.

Heavy rain watches have been issued for Coromandel Penninsula and Hunua Ranges from 12pm today to 6am Friday.

9.38am - Workers are out trying to clear slips and other weather-related damage on Auckland's Tāmaki Drive.

A slip on Auckland's Tāmaki Drive. (Source: 1News)

The scenic waterfront road has been blocked in multiple places for access to cars and public transport.

Tāmaki Drive slip. (Source: 1News)

However, the road remains passable in sections for people walking or cycling.

Auckland’s waterfront road will be out for a bit, but for cyclists and walkers. Another pohutukawa sits precariously up near where these fell from.

- Tamaki Drive at Orakei pic.twitter.com/W8YmcWX0e6 — Tim Murphy (@tmurphyNZ) February 1, 2023

Diversion information for drivers and bus users can be found on the AT website.

If you have a chance I highly recommend a walk or cycle along Tamaki Drive between Mission Bay and Kelly Tarlton's. It's so nice and peaceful without any cars pic.twitter.com/fiSnzyzzlv — Andy Baird (@andy_engineer) February 1, 2023

9.01am - 'Do not swim' warnings for all urban beaches in Akl

Do not swim warnings across Auckland beaches on Thursday, February 2nd. (Source: Auckland Council's Safeswim)

Authorities are pleading with Aucklanders to avoid floodwaters and to also avoid swimming at the city's over 80 beaches.

"It's a really good idea to be wearing protective clothing, " Auckland Emergency Management's Rachel Kelleher said.

Meanwhile, the risk of landslips remains high due to sodden ground.

"There still remains a high risk of more landslips," she said, "that ground still remains incredibly sodden, and there are still some showers predicted."

Beaches across Auckland have been designated as unsafe to swim in. Stormwater pipes in the city often discharge directly into the harbour when overwhelmed.

"We are seeing more sun and we're heading into a long weekend... so people will be very keen to get out and about [if the forecast improves]," she said.

"At the moment, all of the urban beaches in Auckland have black 'Do Not Swim' advice on them... It's likely that some of that advice will remain in place for some time just because we have had such a significant flooding event.

"Just because it stopped raining, doesn't mean those beaches are good to go. Make sure to check before you go off for a swim at the beach."

8.50am - Wayne Brown regrets "drongos" text, says comms needs to improve. Read here.

8.45am - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the damage to New Zealand's largest city is "dramatic" and "more extensive than people might see from the ground,"

The PM was given a tour of the city from the air when he visited Auckland earlier.

Chris Hipkins onboard a Defence Force plane. (Source: 1News)

"[The helicopter] provided quite a vantage point for looking at what exactly has happened across Auckland," he told NZME Radio.

"The damage is more extensive than people might see if they are just looking from the ground. From up high, particularly, some of those slips are quite dramatic."

He said Kiwis had just gotten on with the job of helping each other during the crisis.

"I reckon disasters like this bring out the best in Kiwis. You see Kiwis supporting each other and looking out for each other, and doing what needs to be done,” he said.

"We've got volunteer armies out there just helping people clean out their houses. It's just really fantastic to see.

“We saw it after Christchurch, we saw it after March 15th, we've seen it through all of these things we've been through, we definitely saw it through Covid.”

8.30am - Emergency management officials say the situation in Auckland has been stable through the night. Meanwhile, NEMA's director Roger Ball said there were no major issues reported nationwide resulting from the weather overnight.

NEMA's Roger Ball told Breakfast that there's the potential for more flooding. (Source: Breakfast)

Fire and Emergency region manager Ron Devlin said the number of 111 calls in the Auckland area has reduced "considerably".

"Today's a very different day," Devlin said, "and we come to obviously the weather conditions by comparison to previous days... We're responding as planned now to all activities as per usual, so it's just business as usual for us."

"We are obviously still very aware of the potential risk given how sodden the ground is."

8.01am - We're awaiting an update from Auckland Emergency Management officials at the top of the hour. That media conference will be live-streamed on 1news.co.nz.

7.20am - Student Volunteer Army Auckland club president Jake Parsons told Breakfast that his team were door-knocking and looking to help those who had been affected.

7.06am - There are fewer weather warnings and watches from MetService today as the weather is expected to ease.

6.55am - Police have told 1News that they are not aware of any major weather-related incidents in Auckland, Coromandel, and Bay of Plenty overnight.

6.25am - Good morning and welcome to 1News' live updates. Here's a catch-up on what's happened in the past 24 hours.

Some families in the worst-hit Auckland suburbs have been flooded twice in a week now.

Insurance claims have reached 20,000 and counting in Auckland since Friday.

Meanwhile, many of Northland's fragile roads have been damaged by the weather.

Concerns remain in Coromandel over the roads there as well - with State Highway 25 impassable earlier in the week.