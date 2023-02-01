New Zealand
Bus driver filmed taking on Auckland floodwaters

17 mins ago

An Auckland bus was filmed driving through waist-high floodwaters in the suburb of Onehunga this morning.

The unnerving video was shared by Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board member Debbie Burrows on Facebook shortly just after 6.30am today.

Cars could be seen floating around the floodwaters on Beachcroft Ave, near the Queenstown Rd motorway on-ramp, Burrows said in a Facebook post.

The bus could then be seen driving through the water towards the end of the video.

"A bus just went through it! I was trying to get street closed off but struggling to get message through via AT," she wrote in a Facebook post.

"Resorted to 111 so hopefully in the meantime no-one else will try to give it a go!!"

An image of a bus in floodwaters around Onehunga.

An image of a bus in floodwaters around Onehunga. (Source: Debbie Burrows)

Authorities have pleaded with drivers to stop trying to drive through floodwaters due to the risk of becoming trapped.

Burrows said that additional vehicles moving through the floodwaters had created damage in the surrounding suburb.

"Just heard a rubbish truck went through before this and created such a wave it took out a fence".

The bus, operating on route 309, was running between Māngere and the city centre.

In a tweet, Auckland Transport said buses on the route were later diverted.

It comes after videos emerged from across Auckland of buses getting stuck in floodwater on Friday.

