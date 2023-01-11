Cyclone Hale live: Coromandel, Gisborne clean-up as rain, wind moves south

Debris built up at the Turanganui River in Gisborne overnight. (Source: 1News)

More wind and rain is on the way today, with Cyclone Hale's effects continuing to be felt - particularly on the North Island's east coast. Follow 1News' live updates for the latest.

What you need to know

MetService says the lower half of the island is next in the firing line.

It comes as Tairāwhiti residents woke this morning to a state of local emergency, which began at 10pm last night.

A number of roads are closed around the North Island.

A number of severe weather warnings and watches are in place.

Live updates

10.50am:

The latest track map for Cyclone Hale has been published



After the centre of the low tracks across the North Island today, it joins the westerly flow tomorrow and finally gets swept away to the southeasthttps://t.co/7wKJumOqMX pic.twitter.com/kmX4lFlQ8Z — MetService (@MetService) January 10, 2023

10.15am: There has been a bit of fun and games in Tolaga Bay amid the wind and rain of Cyclone Hale.

Luke Leydon captured some kids on boogie boards being towed through the water, their whoops, laughs and screams drowning out the sound of rain.

10am: Gisborne District Council says the region is not out of the woods yet, with more rain to come.

There are power outages across the region, with about 1270 homes without power.

Rivers are still high, it said, and continue to be monitored. Hikuwai River at Willowflat peaked at 13.5m, Waikohu River at Bridge 3.6m, Waimata River at Goodwins 8.3m, Te Arai River at Pykes Weir at 2.1m.

"The state of emergency remains in place with our focus on restoring power and access to all our cut off communities, but it may take time."

In Tolaga Bay, a number of roads have been impacted, with Wigan Bridge covered in slash and part of Arakihi Rd resembling a waterfall.

9.40am: The clean up after yesterday's wild weather has begun in Coromandel.

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt said in a statement: "Our district has fortunately not been as badly damaged as it could have been – and while it's been a rough night, I'm pleased to say things have eased off now.

"Now the rain has cleared, we are going to get the clean up done fairly quickly."

Salt also acknowledged the damage caused by erosion at the Mercury Bay Boating Club in Whitianga, adding that the club's relocation has been discussed for "a number of years" and that the building was constructed in a way that it could be moved if needed.

"We acknowledge this is a valuable community asset and support the efforts of the local volunteers who are currently removing the deck in pieces," he said.

9.10am: Waka Kotahi report a number of state highways are closed around the North Island:

In Coromandel, SH25 is closed between between Te Puru and Tapu until further notice due to a slip.

SH25A between Hikuai and Kopu is closed until further notice due to a slip.

SH25 is closed from Hikuai Settlement Rd to Tairua Township is closed until further notice due to flooding.

In Tairāwhiti, SH35 is closed between Okitu and Ruatoria due to the severe weather until further notice.

In Hawke's Bay, SH2 is closed between Tangoio and Tutira due to a slip until further notice.

In Manawatū-Whanganui, SH57 is closed between Shannon and Tokomaru due to strong winds until further notice.

Information about local road closures is available on local council websites.

9.00am: MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane confirmed most of the rain overnight was concentrated on eastern parts of the North Island, with some "curling around" to the Taranaki region as well.

Between midnight and 7am this morning, Dawson Falls in Taranaki saw the most rainfall with about 67mm.

"It is an elevated area so we would typically expect it to get a bit more rainfall than places closer to the coast," Makgabutlane said.

Gisborne also saw plenty of rain, with about 57mm recorded at one station between midnight and 7am, she added.

The highest rainfall accumulations during the 12 hours to 7am today were in the Gisborne region



The rain band shifts farther south today to the Wairarapa and Marlborough, as well as out west to Taranaki



ℹ https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/4Xah9ys3eA — MetService (@MetService) January 10, 2023

"So that's quite a lot of rain to fall, especially considering the amount of rain that has already in those regions," Makgabutlane said.

"For today, the places that we're expecting the rain to start being concentrated is the lower part of that eastern North Island."

And the strongest gusts overnight were detected in the Hawke's Bay, reaching a high of about 100km/h in Māhia overnight.

8.00am: A number of severe weather warnings and watches ended overnight, but some remain in force, according to MetService.

To clear up some confusion 🤔❓



Tropical Cyclone: a cyclone in the tropics, with an eye, strong wind, rain, lightning. Strength categorised from 1-5.



ex-Tropical Cyclone (or just Cyclone): a cyclone not in the tropics, has strong wind, rain, maybe lightning. No category system. — MetService (@MetService) January 10, 2023

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Hawke's Bay until 10am today, the eastern hills and ranges of Wairarapa until 9pm tonight, and Tararua Range until 10pm tonight.

Heavy rain watches are in place for central North Island hills and mountains (especially about and south of Tongariro National Park) until 10pm tonight, Mount Taranaki until 11pm tonight, and Marlborough and Canterbury coast from Cape Campbell to Kaikōura and the Seaward Kaikōura Range until 9pm tonight.

A road closure sign at SH35 in Tairāwhiti on Tuesday night. (Source: 1News)

A strong wind watch is in place for southern Taranaki, coastal Whanganui, Manawatū (especially near the Gorge), Horowhenua, Kapiti and Wellington until 2am tomorrow.

"People are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings, and to stay alert to bulletins from local authorities," MetService said.

7.30am: High tide slammed into the Mercury Bay Boating Club in Coromandel last night, forcing members to rip parts of the deck away.

The ocean out front of the Mercury Bay Boating Club on Tuesday night. (Source: 1News)

Sea surges chewed through a further two metres of bank, which left the veranda dangling precariously over the edge.

A clearly distraught Jonathan Kline told 1News late last night he'd be at the club for another couple of hours.

He said the deck could still slip into the water, and they would reassess the situation at daybreak.

There are concerns that more land may slip into the ocean which would make relocation of the clubhouse difficult.

The Mercury Bay Boating Club lost parts of its front deck on Tuesday night. (Source: 1News)

Whitianga resident Warren Harris, who's lived in the area for three decades, said it's the worst he's ever seen.

Harris said he has been asking local councils to build a sea wall for years.

The water caused a section of his driveway to swell by 300mm.

A nearby property appears to have escaped major flooding but large parts of the front lawn have been washed away.

Sea foam on the front lawn of a property in Whitianga. (Source: 1News)

Other properties clearly show how high the sea water reached, once it breached land.

7.00am: Tairāwhiti woke to a state of local emergency this morning. On the Gisborne District Council website, it explains: "The state of local emergency comes into force immediately and expires 7 days after 10pm 10 January 2023, unless lifted earlier."

Hikuwai River at Willowflat reached 13.2m overnight, with residents in the area self-evacuating.

The council said 387 residents in Matawai spent the night without power, as the conditions were too dangerous for crews to carry out checks.