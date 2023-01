Photos, video show flooding, damage in Tairāwhiti

The impact of ex-Cyclone Hale has seen a state of emergency declared in Tairāwhiti, with flooding, slips and damage to roads.

Flooding in Bright St, Gisborne on January 11 (Source: Mar D Tangaroa)

Here are photos and video taken by the 1News team and members of the public.

