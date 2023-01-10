Live: Cyclone Hale a 'one-in-20-year' weather event - council

The North Island's east coast is bearing the brunt of the bad weather caused by Cyclone Hale today, with a number of power outages and road closures reported. Follow 1News' live updates for the latest.

What you need to know

A number of severe weather warnings and watches are in place and "a lot more" rain is expected

A number of roads have been closed

Hundreds of properties are without power in Coromandel

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you have pictures or video of the wild weather? Please send them to news@tvnz.co.nz or send 1News a message on Facebook.

Live updates

4.20pm:

Cyclone Hale is on the move and @MetService has issued a Strong Wind Watch for Wellington 🍃⛈ ⚠



You know the drill, tie down your trampolines, put your wheelie bin clips on and opt for a raincoat over an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/LQbZvZ85GJ — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) January 10, 2023

4.05pm: In stark contrast to the weather in the North Island today, Kiwis have been enjoying the sunshine down south. Holidaymakers have flocked to the inflatable water park on Lake Dunstan in Central Otago.

However, they had sympathy for those suffering through Cyclone Hale.

ADVERTISEMENT

3.45pm: Click the link below for a photo gallery of today's wild weather.

Photos: Cyclone Hale dumps rain on Kiwi summer

3.20pm: NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has issued a new update on East Coast roads:

SH35 will now be closed between Ruatōria and Tolaga Bay at 7pm tonight.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that State Highway 35 (SH35) between Ruatoria and Te Puia Springs will be closed at 7pm tonight and further road closures are expected along the East Coast.

On SH35, the Kopuaroa Hill Improvements Project site, located within the road closure, has suffered further damage overnight with more movement expected as Ex Cyclone Hale passes through.

ADVERTISEMENT

The closure will be reassessed at first light tomorrow morning.

In the Coromandel – drivers should plan ahead for road closures, as Waka Kotahi expects State Highway 25 (SH25) will close in multiple places.

SH25 closed west of Matarangi due to flooding this morning.

Rising flood waters are beginning to affect roads in multiple areas and a further 100 to 150mm of rain is forecast to fall through to 10pm tonight.

It’s likely that there will be flooding south of Tairua, south of Whitianga and at the Kauaeranga spillway in Thames, near the airfield.

There may also be waves washing onto the road where the state highway is close to the sea, such as around Whitianga.

Waka Kotahi is urging motorists to delay travel and stay off affected roads if they can. If they must travel, they should expect the unexpected and remain alert.

ADVERTISEMENT

3pm: Police have provided an update on the road closure situation in Northland.

"State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns is partially closed in both ways due to severe surface flooding and slips.

"Traffic is being diverted through the intersection between State Highways 14 and 1.

"Riverside Drive in Whangārei is down to one lane due to surface flooding. And smaller cars should avoid Memorial Drive, again due to surface flooding.

"Residents are once more advised to stay home as far as possible, and in particular, stay away from the coast."

2.35pm: Video of the tree which came down in a slip blocking part of SH1, Dome Valley near Warkworth today.

ADVERTISEMENT

2.15pm: Thames-Coromandel District Council says Cyclone Hale is set to become a one-in-20-year event.

"Fresh off a briefing with MetService and Waikato Regional Council, our emergency management team has been advised that 400mm of rain is now forecast to fall through to 10pm tonight, meaning ex-cyclone Hale will likely be a one-in-20-year storm event," the council said in a media release.

"While the cyclone is set to begin easing off tonight and through tomorrow, our catchments are struggling to cope so expect widespread surface flooding, slips, storm surge, and road closures to continue."

2.05pm:

The latest track map is very similar to the previous with Cyclone Hale expected to track towards Great Barrier Island today, then change direction and move towards the southeast tomorrow https://t.co/7wKJumOqMX ^PL pic.twitter.com/2mpb6jSlUi — MetService (@MetService) January 10, 2023

2.00pm: Tairāwhiti Civil Defence and Emergency Manager Ben Green has urged people to keep off the region's roads.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence and Emergency Manager Ben Green. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

Civil Defence Community Links have been activated in all rural and coastal areas, he added.

And Gisborne District Council said in a statement that "low-lying residents near the Hikuwai River in Uawa have been asked to prepare to evacuate, and farmers are encouraged to move their stock to higher ground".

"State Highway 35 will be closed from 7pm tonight between Te Puia Springs and Ruatorea after some roads have slumped."

1.50pm: State Highway 1 is now closed between Glenmohr Rd and Waipu due to earlier slips blocking lanes.

UPDATE 13:35PM

Due to flooding, #SH1 is now CLOSED between Glenmohr Rd and Waipu. Please follow directions of emergency services and expect delays. Please consider delaying your journey. ^CO https://t.co/3dnMgvPSUQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 10, 2023

1.35pm: The Mahurangi River north of Auckland is raging as Cyclone Hale's effects continue to be felt.

ADVERTISEMENT

1.25pm: Anna Logue, who lives near Wellsford, faces flooding to enter her property.

Flooding on Waiteitei Rd near Wellsford. (Source: Anna Logue)

1.15pm: Police are warning of "significant delays" in Dome Valley Warkworth on State Highway 1 after a tree came down blocking the northbound lane.

Further north, a slip is also impacting traffic in the Brynderwyn area.

SH1 BRYNDERWYN 13:10PM

Due to slips partially blocking lanes, #SH1 Brynderwyn area is under stop/go traffic management. Expect delays or consider delaying your journey. pic.twitter.com/Kk78jxJOzI — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 10, 2023

1.10pm: PowerCo is reporting hundreds of homes are without power in Thames-Coromandel District as power cuts spread due to the worsening weather.

Air New Zealand has also cancelled a number of flights in and out Northland.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Impacted customers will be contacted directly and re-accommodated onto the next available services," an Air New Zealand spokesperson said.

12.55pm: Some people are making the most of the bad weather, with kids in Hahei on the Coromandel enjoying a bit of "drain surfing".

12.50pm:

🌪⭕ Cyclone Hale doesn't look particularly dramatic on this true colour imagery, as it lacks a visible eye 👁



However, the clouds sweeping out from the low centre and spreading over the North Island are carrying bands of heavy rain 🌧 and the winds are still strong 💨 pic.twitter.com/aMoGYldbDY — MetService (@MetService) January 9, 2023

12.30pm: Vehicles have become trapped due to flooding near Wellsford north of Auckland.

Vehicles stuck in floodwater near Wellsford on January 10 (Source: Erwin Veer)

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicle stuck in floodwaters near Wellsford. (Source: Elevated Media)

12.11pm: A photo sent in by René Koke shows seaweed and driftwood washing up on Pāuanui Beach in the Coromandel.

Coromandel's Pāuanui Beach at high tide on Tuesday. (Source: René Koke)

12.00pm: "Embedded" heavy rain can be seen sweeping over the North Island in the latest rain radar images from MetService.

The past 6 hours of rain radar imagery shows rain with embedded heavy falls moving across much of the North Island from the east https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 ^PL pic.twitter.com/N5wBI8SZTd — MetService (@MetService) January 9, 2023

11.45am: Both the day and night sessions of the ASB Classic in Auckland have been moved indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ticket holders are entitled to a 100% refund, competition organisers said on Twitter.

#UPDATE: Due to the onset of Cyclone Hale, both the day and night sessions of the ASB Classic on Tuesday 10 January have been moved indoors.



There will be no public access to the venue, however all matches on Indoor Court 1 will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 3. #ASBClassic — ASB Classic (@ASB_Classic) January 9, 2023

11.20am: Coastal erosion can be seen near the Mercury Bay Boating Club in Whitianga.

Coastal erosion near Whitianga's Mercury Bay Boating Club. (Source: 1News)

11.00am: Kokupu Block Rd in Whangārei is closed due to surface flooding, police said in a statement, adding that motorists should avoid travel in Northland unless urgent.

"Residents are asked to stay indoors, and away from the coast, as high tide comes in by 11.15am. Stay indoors, keep dry and be safe."

10.50am: High tide in Whitianga has risen past the beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Whitianga beach at high tide on Tuesday morning. (Source: Rose Barrett)

10.40am: MetService tweeted that Whitianga has recorded its 5th wettest January day since records began.

The rain continues to fall over northern NZ. Here are some updated rainfall totals. Whitianga has recorded its 5th wettest January day (9am to 9am) since recording started there in 1987 https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^PL pic.twitter.com/VgaOThOx3u — MetService (@MetService) January 9, 2023

10.35am: Tairāwhiti Civil Defence wrote on Facebook: "Our advice is please stay off the roads, heavy rainfall is expected this afternoon. So hunker down and avoid any unnecessary travel – no rubbernecking please.

"In the city, surface flooding could contain wastewater as manholes are bubbling and popping."

People are also urged to stay out of the sea, and 180 homes are without power around the Tauwharepare and Ihungia areas, they said.

Waves crashing against Ohuka Beach just north of Whitianga on Tuesday morning. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

10.05am: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency report a section of State Highway 25 is closed due to flooding between Opitonui Rd and Owera Rd, east of Coromandel.

10.00am: Powerco report 88 properties lost power early this morning at Whitianga's Hot Water Beach in Coromandel, with no estimated time for the outage to end. In Whenuakite, 136 properties are affected by outages.

MetService's rain radar about 10am on Tuesday as wind and rain from Cyclone Hale batters the east coast. (Source: MetService)

Thames-Coromandel District Council report closures for:

Hikuai Settlement Rd due to surface flooding

Hot Water Beach Rd due to surface water flooding

The 309 Rd due to a large slip near the Waterworks

Colville Rd due to a large slip near Amodeo Bay

Port Charles Wharf Rd due to a fallen tree

A tree down on Nook Road in Whangarei. (Source: Whangarei District Council)

The council also said the Whitianga ferry service is on hold, and a number of curb side rubbish collections have been cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Gisborne, sewer manholes are "bubbling and popping under the pressure in the system", Gisborne District Council said on Facebook.

"Civil Defence advise exercising extreme caution" on the region's roads, the council added.

On the east coast, MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for Coromandel Peninsula until 2am tomorrow, Gisborne until 4am tomorrow and Hawke's Bay until 9am tomorrow.

Northland, Auckland, Wairarapa and the Tararua Range are also set to feel the storm's impacts.

🌊 Seeing some big waves in Northland from #CycloneHale!pic.twitter.com/jpMX8rZUwq — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 9, 2023

Auckland Emergency Management Acting Group Manager Adam Maggs said "we're starting to see the effects of Cyclone Hale on the Auckland region - however, not to the same degree as the Coromandel".

"We're keeping in close contact with response teams on Aotea Great Barrier, which is experiencing higher winds and more rain, and will continue to monitor progress of the cyclone throughout the day," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you live in areas prone to flooding, make sure you have a plan in place...with forecast high winds, it's also sensible to secure outdoor items and be prepared for power outages."