Watch: Sea of logs washed away by Cyclone Hale near Gisborne

17 mins ago
|
1News

Drone footage has revealed the extent of damage left in the wake of Cyclone Hale.

The incredible images show the power of the cyclone that swept through much of the North Island, with massive amounts of log debris burying a paddock next to Mangatokerau Bridge, about 15 mins north of Tolaga Bay.

It comes as Cyclone Hale's effects continue to be felt across parts of the country, particularly on the North Island's east coast.

MetService still has a number of severe weather warnings and watches in place.

These include a severe thunderstorm watch in the central North Island, a heavy rain warning on the east coast of the lower North Island, and strong wind watches in place for the lower North Island and upper South Island.

Tairāwhiti residents woke this morning to a state of local emergency, which began at 10pm last night.

Slip on Hill Road, Gisborne.

Slip on Hill Road, Gisborne. (Source: 1News)

A number of roads are closed around the North Island.

MetService says the lower half of the island is next in the firing line.

