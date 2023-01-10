Photos: Cyclone Hale brings wild weather to Coromandel, East Coast

A tree down on Nook Road in Whangarei. (Source: Whangarei District Council)

Parts of the North Island are feeling the effects of Cyclone Hale, as the weather system brings heavy rain to Coromandel, the East Coast and parts of Northland.

Many roads, including some north of Auckland, are blocked, and campers have packed up and left for home.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence and Emergency Manager Ben Green has urged people to keep off the region's roads, while hundreds of homes are without power in Thames-Coromandel District.

