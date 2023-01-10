Photos: Cyclone Hale brings wild weather to Coromandel, East Coast

3:16pm
|
1News
A tree down on Nook Road in Whangarei.
A Whitianga beach at high tide on Tuesday morning.
Small slips and coastal erosion were also spotted by a 1News cameraman.
Coastal erosion near Whitianga's Mercury Bay Boating Club.
Vehicles stuck in floodwater near Wellsford on January 10
Vehicle stuck in floodwaters near Wellsford.
Footage of the Mahurangi River was shot by Brett Julian.
Flooding on Waiteitei Rd near Wellsford.
Residents of Manaia on the Coromandel Peninsula prepare for the bad weather
An empty Tokomaru Bay campsite
A tree down on Nook Road in Whangarei. (Source: Whangarei District Council)

Parts of the North Island are feeling the effects of Cyclone Hale, as the weather system brings heavy rain to Coromandel, the East Coast and parts of Northland.

Follow our live updates here

Many roads, including some north of Auckland, are blocked, and campers have packed up and left for home.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence and Emergency Manager Ben Green has urged people to keep off the region's roads, while hundreds of homes are without power in Thames-Coromandel District.

Do you have pictures or video of the wild weather? Please send them to news@tvnz.co.nz or send 1News a message on Facebook.

