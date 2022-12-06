Mongrel Mob associate charged after high-speed Auckland chase

A Mongrel Mob associate has been charged after a high-speed car chase through Auckland yesterday.

The man, 37, suffered serious injuries after being hit by a police car at the conclusion of the chase.

He has been discharged from hospital and remains in custody.

Sergeant Steve Salton said the man is expected in the Auckland District Court today on a raft of serious charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far he has been charged with aggravated robbery and assaults with intent to rob.

Read More Police car hits man after high-speed Auckland chase

“The investigation has progressed over the past day and moving forward we cannot rule out further charges being laid as part of the investigation,” Salton said.

Police anticipate charges will be laid against the man, who remains in hospital with serious injuries. (Source: 1News)

Police said yesterday the incident started just before 5am on Gillies Ave in Epsom, when the man unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle by allegedly pulling a gun at a driver.

“After the failed attempt, the offender has then got into another stolen vehicle and left the area.

“By this time Eagle had responded to the area and located the vehicle, monitoring it travelling to an address on Cedar Heights Avenue, Massey," Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

At the property, the offender tried to evade the Eagle helicopter but was seen getting into another vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police then chased the man, who allegedly drove this vehicle "at speed" onto the motorway at Royal Rd.

Spikes were deployed on the on-ramp. The man exited the motorway at speed at Lincoln Rd.

At this point he had allegedly driven at two members of the public, attempting to steal their vehicles.

Police arrived at the same time and a patrol vehicle collided with the offender.

Police confirmed to 1News the man was on foot when struck by the vehicle.