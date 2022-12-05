Police car hits man after high-speed Auckland chase

A man has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a police car at the conclusion of a high-speed car chase through Auckland this morning.

There was a heavy police presence in West Auckland this morning near Lincoln Rd. (Source: 1News)

Police said the incident started just before 5am on Gillies Ave in Epsom, when the man unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle by allegedly pulling a gun at a driver.

“After the failed attempt, the offender has then got into another stolen vehicle and left the area.

“By this time Eagle had responded to the area and located the vehicle, monitoring it travelling to an address on Cedar Heights Avenue, Massey," Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the property the offender tried to evade the Eagle but was seen getting into another vehicle.

Police then chased the man, who allegedly drove this vehicle "at speed" onto the motorway at Royal Rd.

Spikes were deployed on the on-ramp. The man travelled at speed and exited the motorway at Lincoln Rd.

At this point he had allegedly driven at two members of the public, attempting to steal their vehicles.

Hassan said police arrived at the same time and a patrol vehicle collided with the offender.

“He is being taken to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries and an investigation is now underway into what has occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to acknowledge our staff who have brought an increasingly volatile situation to a conclusion this morning, without any further harm inflicted on the wider community," Hassan said.

Police found a firearm inside the stolen vehicle the offender had been travelling in from Epsom.

Hassan says several investigations into the incident will be underway.

“Police anticipate charges will be laid against the 37-year-old man, who is under Police guard in hospital.

“As standard procedure in these instances, we have also notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority,” Hassan said.

The Lincoln Rd off-ramp city bound and west bound are closed this morning due to the incident.

Police said Lincoln Rd, Triangle Rd and Central Park Drive are also affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.