8 youths as young as 13 arrested amid Auckland ram-raids, burglaries

Eight young people were arrested following a string of incidents in South Auckland overnight.

Five, aged 13 to 16, were arrested after a speeding vehicle smashed into a tree on Paparata Rd in Bombay.

They were allegedly behind break-ins at three stores in Pukekohe from around 3am, having driven to King St in a stolen vehicle.

After police arrived at the scene, the group allegedly fled at speed, failing to stop for officers, although they began to be tracked by the Eagle helicopter.

“Eagle has observed the car fail to take a corner, crashing into a tree on Paparata Road,” Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Paea said.

One was treated by ambulance at the scene, and the five were taken into custody.

Around the same time, police were called about an attempted ram-raid on Carruth Rd in Papatoetoe.

“The offenders failed to breach the roller door and have then proceeded to try their hand at smashing their way into the store,” Paea said.

The alleged offenders were tracked by the helicopter as it travelled to Ōtara before police took three people aged 15 to 17 into custody.