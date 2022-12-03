Far North locals taking ram-raid prevention into own hands

Source: 1News

Businesses in the Far North are fed up with being targeted by ram-raids, with locals organising community patrols to bolster policing.

Grocery stores, pubs, and liquor stores have been particular targets of ram-raids, with The Taipa Tavern being hit three times in a single week.

Volunteers say that with police presence being so sparse, they've found themselves having to help act as eyes and ears in the community.

"Police are under resourced and spread thinly," says Dave Wades, president of Mangōnui Lions Club.

"We've had in excess of 30 citizens who've signed up, filled all the forms out to get the police vetting done and then become part of the community patrol."

1News understands there are only up to five police officers that patrol the wider Kaitaia area overnight, from Cape Reinga in the North to just south of Mangōnui.

Far North police say they are comfortable with their resourcing levels for the Kaitaia area and that they prioritise deploying staff to incidents of high-risk, such as threats of violence against people or property.

New ZealandNorthlandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Princess Kate makes bold fashion statement at Earthshot Awards

2

Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' man in Waikato

3

1 dead, 4 injured after rogue wave hits Antarctic cruise ship

4

New Zealand Chinese community protests China lockdowns

Latest Stories

Kaipara mayor Craig Jepson unrepentant over karakia ban

Princess Kate makes bold fashion statement at Earthshot Awards

Wayne Brown demands cost-cutting start after meeting scrapped

Covid pandemic supply chain crisis shifts to inventory crisis

Far North locals taking ram-raid prevention into own hands

Related Stories

Kaipara mayor Craig Jepson unrepentant over karakia ban

Northlanders opposing rescue helicopter move go to High Court

Homicide investigation launched after Taranaki death

Advocates demand mandatory reporting of suspected child abuse